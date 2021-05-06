Avelo Expands To East Coast; Announces Tweed New Haven Airport Base

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years — Avelo Airlines — today announced its first East Coast base at Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo will start operations at HVN in 3Q 2021, bringing choice, low fares, and convenience to Southern Connecticut with a mix of popular to-be-announced nonstop flights to popular destinations.

HVN will be Avelo's second base, following its launch of service at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) last month. Avelo will operate single-class, fuel-efficient 737-700 Next Gen aircraft at HVN to provide a more comfortable, mainline jet experience versus the smaller regional jets that currently service the airport.

"We are very excited to partner with HVN as we begin to build our East Coast operations. Our surprisingly low fares and refreshingly smooth travel experience are sure to be embraced by residents of Southern Connecticut," said Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Tweed New Haven has enormous potential, and our first East Coast base is great news for Avelo, New Haven, East Haven and other local communities."

Avelo is investing $1.2 million into HVN to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations. The airline will employ more than 100 Crewmembers at HVN by the end of the year, including pilots, flight attendants, customer support personnel, and technicians, most locally hired. Avelo's investment is part of a $100 million project for a new terminal and extended runway at HVN spearheaded by airport operator Avports that will result in the overall creation of up to 11,000 jobs in the area.

"It is critically important for us to work with partners who share our ideals to maintain the convenience that people love about Tweed New Haven, while respecting the existing character of the local cities and their communities that we serve," said Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed New Haven Airport Authority. "We cannot imagine a better air partner to do this with than Avelo, as an airline that prioritizes people with a culture of service."

More details about the Avelo base operations, and destinations served by Avelo and HVN, will be available in the coming months.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. Operating a fleet of next-generation Boeing 737 aircraft, Avelo offers Customers a refreshingly smooth experience, time- and money-saving convenience, and surprisingly low everyday fares. Avelo currently provides non-stop service between 11 destinations across the Western U.S. and its initial base at Hollywood Burbank Airport. For more information visit aveloair.com.

