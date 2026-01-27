Aven Hospitality Launches to Continue Shaping Future of Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Solutions debuts new brand as company doubles down on hotel-first commerce, distribution, and AI-ready infrastructure

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality Solutions, a leading hospitality technology provider, today announced it has rebranded as Aven Hospitality, an independent solutions provider powering how hotels sell, distribute, and deliver guest experiences. Trusted by 35,000+ hotels globally, Aven Hospitality provides integrated software platforms that help hotels manage operational complexity, fragmented distribution, and technology-driven changes in how travelers discover and book hotels.

With an experienced leadership team led by Chief Executive Officer Teresa Mackintosh, Aven Hospitality is enabling what's next by propelling solution modernization, strengthening platform reliability, and delivering innovations that drive hotel revenue and unlock new opportunities across the guest journey. Formerly part of Sabre Corporation and established as an independent company in 2025, Aven Hospitality will continue to deepen its hotel‑first strategy across SynXis, the industry's leading commerce and distribution platform.

"Technology is reshaping hospitality decision-making and operations, advancing a more integrated guest experience," said Mackintosh. "As an independent company, Aven Hospitality delivers a unified platform bringing data, workflows, and commerce together so hotel teams can move faster and operate with greater clarity. Our new identity reflects our history of innovation and momentum as we enter the next chapter of hospitality."

Why Aven Hospitality:

Stronger hotel performance : Smarter retailing and direct booking capabilities that drive conversion and revenue growth.

: Smarter retailing and direct booking capabilities that drive conversion and revenue growth. Reduced complexity: Automated workflows that free hotel teams to focus on revenue‑generating initiatives and guest engagement.

Automated workflows that free hotel teams to focus on revenue‑generating initiatives and guest engagement. Connected systems: A single platform synchronizing rates, content, availability, payments, and profiles across 600+ integrations, reducing operational discrepancies.

A single platform synchronizing rates, content, availability, payments, and profiles across 600+ integrations, reducing operational discrepancies. AI-ready foundation: A cloud-native, modular platform built to support emerging AI discovery channels and rapid innovation without disrupting operations.

About Aven Hospitality

Aven Hospitality, formerly Sabre Hospitality Solutions, is an independent global technology and SaaS leader in the hospitality industry, powering how hotels sell, distribute, and deliver guest experiences. SynXis, the leading global hospitality commerce and distribution platform, coordinates hotel information across 600+ integrations to ensure accuracy, consistency, and competitiveness wherever travelers discover, compare, and book. Trusted by 35,000+ hotels across 175 countries, Aven Hospitality serves as the connective layer behind many of the world's most iconic brands, simplifying complexity behind the scenes so hoteliers can operate with confidence today and stay ready for what's next.

