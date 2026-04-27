Aven Launches Bitcoin-Backed Credit Card

Aven Bitcoin Visa Card offers fixed-rate loans of up to 10 years and unlimited cash back

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aven, a leading machine-banking platform and provider of asset-backed credit cards, today launched the Aven Bitcoin Visa Card, a bitcoin-backed line of credit accessible through a credit card. The card provides consumers with a credit line of up to $1 million without the sale of bitcoin that may trigger a taxable event.

"Bitcoin is becoming a bigger part of people's lives and net worth, but using bitcoin productively remains challenging," said Sisun Lee, Aven's chief of crypto, who announced the launch at the Bitcoin Conference 2026 in Las Vegas. "We built the Aven Bitcoin Visa Card to give bitcoin holders the opportunity to borrow against their bitcoin and access their line of credit through a credit card with lower rates, better terms and rich rewards."

In a first for bitcoin lending, the Aven Bitcoin Visa Card also offers fixed-rate, fixed-term plans of up to 10 years for cash-outs and balance transfers on the line of credit. Rates for these plans and the line of credit each start at 7.99% APR. By comparison, current bitcoin-backed loans generally have APRs of 10% or more and loan terms of up to 12 months, according to an April 2026 analysis of leading bitcoin-backed loan providers by Aven.

Built for long-term holders, borrowers deposit bitcoin as collateral for the Aven Bitcoin Visa Card with Aven's infrastructure provider, BitGo Inc., and custodian, BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, an OCC-regulated digital asset trust bank. The entities, together referred to as BitGo, are subsidiaries of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO). The Aven Bitcoin Visa Card is issued by Coastal Community Bank, a Washington state-chartered bank. The card has no annual or origination fees and offers unlimited 2% cash back on purchases.

Learn more about the Aven Bitcoin Visa Card or apply at aven.com/bitcoin-visa-card.

About Aven

Aven's mission is to cut the cost of capital for consumers by helping them unlock the value of their existing assets. The company is building America's first machine-banking platform to help cut interest rates by up to 50%. Founded in 2019, Aven has helped Americans build wealth by saving them more than $300 million in interest payments as of March 2026.

Aven Visa credit cards are issued by Coastal Community Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Aven (NMLS #2042345) accounts are held by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #462289. Learn more at www.aven.com.

Coastal Community Bank is not the issuer or custodian of bitcoin. Bitcoin is not FDIC insured.

SOURCE Aven Financial, Inc.