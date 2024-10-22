AvenCell Raises $112 Million in Series B; Funding Led by Novo Holdings

Funding to accelerate clinical validation of AvenCell's proprietary Universal Switchable CAR-T cell therapy platform, for the treatment of a wide range of hematologic malignancies and auto-immune diseases

New investors F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads Ventures Japan, Piper Heartland Healthcare Capital and NYBC Ventures join Novo Holdings alongside founding investor Blackstone Life Sciences

Michael Bauer of Novo Holdings and Nihal Sinha from F-Prime Capital to join AvenCell's Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc. ("AvenCell"), a leading clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on advancing both autologous and allogeneic switchable CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that it has raised $112 million in Series B financing. The financing was led by global life sciences investor Novo Holdings. New investors F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads Ventures Japan, Piper Heartland Healthcare Capital and NYBC Ventures also participated in the round alongside founding investor Blackstone Life Sciences. As part of this financing, Michael Bauer, Ph.D., Partner, Venture Investments, Novo Holdings, and Nihal Sinha, MB BChir, Partner, F-Prime Capital will join AvenCell's Board of Directors.

This latest financing will support ongoing clinical validation of AvenCell's proprietary, switchable universal CAR-T cell therapy platform that generates CAR-T cells that can rapidly be turned "Off" and "On" even after they are administered to a patient. The universal platform was developed to more safely and effectively treat a wide range of hematologic malignancies compared to conventional cell therapies. Current clinical assets utilizing AvenCell's universal platform include AVC-101, a highly-differentiated autologous CAR-T cell candidate, and AVC-201, a CRISPR-engineered allogeneic CAR-T cell candidate. Both products target the antigen CD123 found on most Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) cells. The ongoing trials are investigating both products for the treatment of relapsed/refractory AML, which has a high unmet medical need, and very limited treatment options for patients. In addition, AvenCell has several pipeline candidates entering the clinic over the next two years.

"We are excited by the progress of our pipeline and believe our next-generation immunotherapies have the power to address significant unmet patient needs," said Andrew Schiermeier, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, AvenCell Therapeutics. "AvenCell is working to transform the standard of care through switchable, adaptable and readily available cell therapy treatments that can better treat a wide range of difficult-to-treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The support of Novo Holdings and this leading group of new investors will be integral to our ability to progress and bring these therapies to patients."

"AvenCell's universal switchable technology and CRISPR-engineered allogeneic platforms are first-of-its-kind and represent a step change in the field of cell therapy. Both AVC-101 and AVC-201 have already yielded encouraging safety and efficacy results in early clinical trials in a very difficult to treat disease like AML. Our investment reflects our confidence in these assets and the future of cell therapy, as well as our long-held strategy to support companies transforming care solutions to enhance patient outcomes," said Michael Bauer, Partner, Venture Investments, Novo Holdings.

"AvenCell's switchable CAR-T platform represents a paradigm shift in cell therapy, offering unprecedented control over treatment dynamics," said Nihal Sinha, MB BChir, Partner at F-Prime Capital. "The ability to modulate CAR-T cell activity post-infusion could address critical safety and efficacy challenges in current therapies. We look forward to supporting AvenCell's journey in advancing these promising cell therapies through clinical development, with the potential to address significant unmet needs in the treatment landscape."

About AvenCell Therapeutics

AvenCell derives its name from the French word "avenir" to reflect the aim to be the FUTURE of cell therapy. AvenCell is building a truly transformative cell therapy company that targets difficult-to-treat cancers, with its lead programs focusing on acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and additional programs targeting other hematological malignancies. AvenCell was formed with the goal to create truly allogeneic cells that persist as long or longer than autologous therapies and develop a universal and switchable construct that allows complete control and target redirection of T cells after they are infused into a patient. Integration of these two platforms allows for complete separation of the manufacturing of cells from ultimate patient and cancer target, thus providing significant scalability potential at orders of magnitude more efficient than current approaches.

AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc. was launched in 2021 by Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals, and Intellia Therapeutics. AvenCell is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with additional R&D and manufacturing operations in Dresden, Germany.

For more information, visit www.avencell.com.

