Avenda Health's Unfold AI Enables AI-Guided Treatment Planning Across the Full Prostate Cancer Care Continuum

Unfold AI has redefined how doctors map and treat prostate cancer for surgical, radiotherapy, focal, or active surveillance decision making

Unfold AI is used at leading academic and community practices nationwide to support treatment planning.

By improving the accuracy of cancer mapping, physicians are empowered to select more efficient treatments, saving the healthcare system money.

Unfold AI combines imaging, pathology, biomarkers, and clinical data to create personalized 3D cancer maps that help physicians better understand each patient's disease.

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenda Health, an AI healthcare company creating the future of personalized prostate cancer care, announces that its FDA-cleared platform, Unfold AI, is now in use across the entire prostate cancer care continuum, including active surveillance, focal therapy, surgery, and radiotherapy. Unfold AI combines MRI, pathology, biomarkers, and clinical data to create personalized 3D prostate cancer maps that physicians use to plan and guide treatment.

Unfold AI Use Cases:

Active Surveillance: When intervention is not immediately required in active surveillance, Unfold AI guides repeat biopsies, increasing confidence in accurate sampling.

Surgical interventions: Unfold AI enhances surgical decision making and planning to safely perform nerve-sparing procedures in interventions like whole or partial prostatectomy and robotic surgery

Focal Therapy: Unfold AI can determine how much of the prostate to treat in focal therapy, like high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablation and cryotherapy. It improves physician's ability to predict focal therapy procedure success by 77% according to a 2024 paper published in the Journal of Urology.

Radiotherapy: Unfold AI determines highly precise radiation margins, helping patients avoid high doses to healthy tissue.

Unfold AI can be used to guide treatment planning across multiple options rather than pointing toward a single intervention, helping physicians and patients weigh choices with more complete information. It has even been shown to shift physicians' treatment recommendations toward more minimally invasive options in one in three cases.

"Every treatment decision in prostate cancer starts with understanding where the cancer is and how far it extends," said Shyam Natarajan, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Avenda Health. "Our goal is to arm physicians with data to make better-informed recommendations that are personal to the patient's specific disease. Our platform's growing clinical adoption reflects the need for more accurate information at every treatment stage."

Today, Unfold AI is in use at major academic centers, including the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Michigan Health, alongside community-based practices in Arizona, Maryland, Florida, New York, and California.

For more information on Avenda Health or to find a provider who offers Unfold AI, visit: avendahealth.com

About Avenda Health

Avenda Health is creating a more personalized future of prostate cancer care. Using deep learning, Avenda Health software maps a patient's cancer in 3D, giving physicians precise information and the confidence to make care decisions. Dedicated to bringing this cutting-edge technology to all practices and physicians treating prostate cancer patients, Avenda Health aims to improve outcomes, preserve quality of life, and create a new standard of cancer care. To learn more, visit: avendahealth.com

SOURCE Avenda Health