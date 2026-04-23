Avenda Health's Unfold AI Included in Expanded Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Across West Coast and Mountain West Regions

Unfold AI's inclusion in physician fee schedules across Western markets helps broaden access to AI-guided prostate cancer care, enabling more precise treatment planning

The 3D AI cancer mapping and clinical decision-making platform is reimbursable by Medicare in physician office settings in California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

This milestone comes after physicians using Unfold AI began receiving Medicare reimbursement in 2025.

Clear reimbursement pathways to Unfold AI improves access to a powerful tool that improves diagnostic and treatment planning accuracy.

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenda Health, an AI healthcare company creating the future of personalized prostate cancer care, today announces Unfold AI is now included in Medicare's Physician Fee Schedules across the West Coast and Mountain West regions. The regional expansion of Medicare payment for Avenda's AI prostate cancer mapping and clinical decision support platform gives urologists and care teams clearer reimbursement pathways in physician office settings, an area that has historically lagged behind hospital outpatient settings for emerging technologies.

With payment in place, providers across California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho can more readily integrate Unfold AI into routine care. For prostate cancer patients, this means wider access to a powerful care decision support tool designed to improve diagnostic accuracy and support long-term quality of life post-treatment.

Unfold AI is an FDA-cleared, multimodal AI platform designed to help physicians better diagnose and treat prostate cancer. By combining patient-specific data, including bloodwork, imaging, and biopsy results, it creates a personalized 3D cancer map that reveals the true size and extent of disease, helping uncover hidden cancer and inform treatment decisions. The platform has been validated across multiple peer-reviewed studies, showing meaningful improvement over standard of care. Research has shown it improves physician identification of tumor extent, increasing sensitivity from 37% to 97%, and helps physicians predict the cancer's spread into nearby anatomy with 92% accuracy, compared to 52% using MRI alone.

"Seeing Unfold AI's expanded reach across the West Coast and Mountain West improves access for patients to advanced prostate cancer treatment planning, and it's especially impactful seeing this access grow here in our region," said Shyam Natarajan, PhD, CEO at Avenda Health. "We are proud to empower physicians by improving their diagnostic accuracy, bettering patient outcomes, and providing clear payment pathways for a model that builds upon the standard of care."

This latest milestone builds on Unfold AI's growing reimbursement and regulatory momentum. In 2024, Unfold AI became the first AI urology tool to receive a breakthrough Category III CPT code from the American Medical Association (AMA), followed by a national Medicare payment rate for its use in outpatient hospital settings. In 2025, physicians using Unfold AI began receiving reimbursement for the technology, establishing a foundation for broader payer adoption and signaling increasing recognition of AI-driven tools in prostate cancer care.

For more information on Avenda Health or to find a provider who offers Unfold AI, visit: avendahealth.com

About Avenda Health

Avenda Health is creating a more personalized future of prostate cancer care. Using deep learning, Avenda Health software maps a patient's cancer in 3D, giving physicians precise information and the confidence to make care decisions. Dedicated to bringing this cutting-edge technology to all practices and physicians treating prostate cancer patients, Avenda Health aims to improve outcomes, preserve quality of life, and create a new standard of cancer care. To learn more, visit: avendahealth.com

SOURCE Avenda Health