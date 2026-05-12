Avenda Health's Unfold AI to be Deployed at University of Michigan Health, Expanding AI-Guided Prostate Cancer Care to the Midwest for the First Time

First Midwest adoption introduces advanced imaging AI into one of the nation's leading urologic oncology programs, supporting more precise treatment planning for the one in eight men who will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime

University of Michigan Health becomes the first site in the Midwest to adopt Avenda Health's Unfold AI, an AI-powered prostate cancer mapping platform.

The deployment brings AI-driven tumor visualization into a leading urologic oncology program to support more precise treatment planning.

Prostate cancer affects one in eight men over a lifetime, highlighting the need for more accurate disease characterization, improved decision making and therapy guidance.

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenda Health, an AI healthcare company creating the future of personalized prostate cancer care, today announced the University of Michigan Health Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer has adopted its Unfold AI platform, marking the first adoption of the technology in the Midwest. The move brings world class AI-driven 3D prostate cancer mapping into one of the nation's top urologic oncology programs, supporting more informed and individualized treatment decisions for patients.

One in eight men are projected to face a prostate cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, with growing rates of advanced disease rising in Michigan in the last decade. At the same time, clinicians continue to rely on imaging methods that existing imaging and biopsy can miss or underestimate clinically significant disease, creating ongoing challenges in determining the right course of treatment.

Unfold AI is an FDA-cleared, multimodal AI platform that combines patient-specific data to create a personalized 3D cancer map, revealing the true size and extent of disease and uncovering hidden cancer. By delivering a more complete and accurate view of the tumor and disease spread, Unfold AI empowers physicians to make more informed, patient-specific treatment decisions and reduces the risk of over- or under-treatment.

"Up to 20% of clinically significant prostate cancer is invisible on standard prostate MRI, and Prostate MRI can significantly underestimate the size of the cancer" said Andrew M. Wood, M.D., urological surgeon at U-M Health, leading the use of Unfold AI at the institution. "Having access to Unfold AI adds a valuable tool to our evaluation and treatment of this disease, allowing for additional precision in tumor ablation procedures and a more personalized treatment paradigm tailored to each patient."

In peer-reviewed studies, Unfold AI has demonstrated improvements in physician identification of tumor extent, increasing sensitivity from 37% to 97%, and helps physicians predict the cancer's spread into nearby anatomy with 92% accuracy, compared to 52% using MRI alone.

"Partnering with University of Michigan Health represents an important step in bringing Unfold AI to leading cancer centers across the country," said Shyam Natarajan, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Avenda Health. "Expanding our footprint into the Midwest is a critical step in our mission to democratize access to precision prostate cancer care, empowering physicians to personalize treatment decisions and improve outcomes for patients."

Unfold AI is the first AI urology tool to receive a new Category III CPT code from the American Medical Association (AMA) and a national Medicare payment rate for its use in outpatient hospital settings. Unfold AI recently achieved another milestone as the first urology AI product included in Medicare's Physician Fee Schedules across the West Coast and Mountain West regions.

For more information on Avenda Health or to find a provider who offers Unfold AI, visit: avendahealth.com

About Avenda Health

Avenda Health is creating a more personalized future of prostate cancer care. Using deep learning, Avenda Health software maps a patient's cancer in 3D, giving physicians precise information and the confidence to make care decisions. Dedicated to bringing this cutting-edge technology to all practices and physicians treating prostate cancer patients, Avenda Health aims to improve outcomes, preserve quality of life, and create a new standard of cancer care. To learn more, visit: avendahealth.com

About University of Michigan Health

At Michigan Medicine, we advance health to serve Michigan and the world. We pursue excellence every day in our 12 hospitals and hundreds of clinics statewide, as well as educate the next generation of physicians, health professionals and scientists in our U-M Medical School. Michigan Medicine includes U-M Medical School and University of Michigan Health, which includes the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital, University Hospital, the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion, Kellogg Eye Center, University of Michigan Health-West, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow and the Rogel Cancer Center. The U-M Medical School is one of the nation's biomedical research powerhouses, with total research awards of more than $800 million.

More information is available at www.michiganmedicine.org.

SOURCE Avenda Health