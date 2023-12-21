Avendelle Assisted Living Featured in Elder Care Review Magazine's Latest Edition on Senior Living Management 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avendelle Assisted Living, a leading franchise in Residential Assisted Living providing quality and personalized care, was recently listed as a top Senior Living Management Provider of 2023 by Elder Care Review Magazine. The brand was included in their annual listing of the 10 companies at the forefront of providing Senior Living Management services and impacting the marketplace.  

"We are glad to feature Avendelle Assisted Living as one of the Top 10 Senior Living Management Services Providers of 2023," said Kiara Nash, Managing Editor of Elder Care Review. "This recognition is a testament to Avendelle's ability to transcend traditional caregiving. They redefine senior care management by facilitating a seamless transition into the finest personalized assisted living experience."

Founded in 2005 by Esther Cromwell, Avendelle offers a unique senior care living option focused on intimate, safe, and personalized care. Esther first discovered her passion for senior care through helping her elderly widowed neighbor. Finding no viable options in her community for her neighbor to go to, Esther set out on a mission to create a facility that would provide top-notch, quality care for senior residents. Since then, Esther has built, remodeled, operated, and franchised dozens of homes, crafting the perfect recipe for the ideal residential care home.

"We are incredibly honored to have been recognized for our work in the industry by Elder Care Review," said Cromwell. "This award is a true testament to the dedication of our incredible team, and the passion we share to provide top-notch, quality care to seniors in our communities."

To view Avendelle Assisted Living's profile in Elder Care Review, visit https://www.eldercarereview.com/avendelle-assisted-living. For more information on Avendelle Assisted Living, visit https://avendelle.com/.


About Avendelle Assisted Living

At Avendelle Assisted Living, we recognize why seniors need to reside within their home for as long as possible. We feel a sincere responsibility to develop and broaden new ways to meet the needs and sustain the quality of life for our aging loved ones. Our seniors deserved the highest level of care in today's society. We're devoted to making a happy and healthy lifestyle a reality for each and every resident, regardless of age. We do this by focusing on three key areas. For more info: https://avendelle.com/.

About Elder Care Review Magazine

Elder Care Review is a print and digital magazine that caters to over 110,000 qualified subscribers in the U.S., comprising Hospital CEOs, Chief Medical Officers, Geriatrician, Gerontologists, Physicians, Rehabilitation Counselors, Palliative Care Specialist, Nurses, and others who are liable for getting innovation for their companies and it's a venue to share their experience and wisdom in the industry with a peer-to-peer learning approach. For more info: https://www.eldercarereview.com/.

