Avendelle Assisted Living Garners Attention and Recognition from Local Communities Throughout the City of Dallas

DALLAS, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based assisted living facility, Avendelle Assisted Living, first opened its doors in 2013. Since then, the company, co-founded by Esther and Douglas Cromwell, has garnered recognition from the community and won the hearts of both its residents and their families.

A quick overview of Avendelle's track record of success reels in page after page of highly reviewed experiences and satisfied customer stories. The Dallas Avendelle Assisted Living home found itself as one of the top 16 assisted living facilities in Dallas, according to the nationally recognized website, Retirement Living.

"The company believes all of its success is largely due to its passion for resident-centered care, activity-focused schedules, and, of course, all-inclusive pricing, all of which have boasted them as quite the catch within assisted living options," says President of Avendelle Assisted Living, Terry Hubbard. "Our residents and their families are not just residents, they become part of our extended family," he adds.

Violinists, sports cars, keyboardists, children singers, pet therapy dogs, and various other visitors may be found around any given Avendelle Assisted Living home. Fun activities are on the daily schedule and residents are encouraged to participate in simple home chore activities, such as setting the table.

"These are people we truly care for and really want to make a difference in their lives," says Hubbard. "Each customized home is carefully placed within populated neighborhoods to help residents feel at home."

The Avendelle concept is based on the idea that seniors need to continue to maintain their lifestyle, schedule, and freedom for as long as possible within a customized, well-managed environment. Each home averages a 3:1 patient to caregiver ratio and has customized care according to each residents' needs.

Avendelle has truly perfected its practice, as many of its clients attest to, like one resident's family member who stated that, "the staff at the home is small and consistent and they quickly learned the unique needs of our mother and recognize promptly when something has changed. The residents and family members are treated kindly and with respect."

