Avenge Digital Launches Lead Program Ahead of 4 Year Anniversary

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As they approach their 4 year anniversary as a company, and three years into their agent program, Avenge Digital (www.avengedigital.com) processed over seven and a half million calls and has quickly become one of the most trusted sources for inbound marketing across all insurance carriers and types of agents nationally in all 50 states. Since the inception of Avenge Digital's Agent Program, their network has seen consistent growth year over year and is poised to be one of the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific Northwest. Avenge Digital looks to continue this growth as they have expanded their product offerings to include online leads, warm transfers, as well as their flagship inbound call product. Thanks to their dedicated team, Avenge Digital has seen explosive growth and overall positive feedback in the insurance marketing space, as well as a loyal client base which is growing every day. While always innovating with new projects on the horizon, new affiliate advertisers, and a growing team of industry professionals, it looks as though they are now one of the top trusted sources in the insurance industry.

Avenge Digital works with high-intent insurance advertisers who generate organic inbound calls, inbound leads, or warm transfers from consumers actively searching for insurance quotes when on a call initiated by the consumer.

Avenge Digital uses TCPA compliant sources and an extensive vetting process for all of their call and lead traffic.

Insurance agents can choose to narrow their marketing product of choice with selections based on many filters, such as insurance product request, risk types, availability, geographic filters and options including throttling and scheduling.

Agents choose to use any or all product combinations to connect with consumers in real-time.

Agents can measure success by tracking their leads or calls, customer details, and review previous call recordings, all from within the Avenge Digital's Agent Dashboard and tracking system.

"Avenge Digital is on the cutting edge of the marketplace offering a unique type of inbound marketing for agents hungry for new business. We work with our agents, and celebrate their success as our own," said Will Erdmann, Avenge Digital Vice President. "Our best success stories come from agents who are tired of chasing down their consumers and are ready to shift to an inbound sales model."

About Avenge Digital

Avenge Digital's (www.avengedigital.com) founders came from the auto insurance lead space with extensive media, analytics, and corporate backgrounds. They decided that they wanted to be different. From there, Avenge Digital developed a pay-per-call system, which would allow for calls to be bought and sold easily with visibility for publishers and buyers. A pay-per-call network was created with the highest possible conversion rates.

