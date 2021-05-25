Avenida Productions Appoints Palm Springs Executive Producer Gabriela Revilla Lugo To Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenida Productions announced today that it has appointed writer/ producer Gabriela Revilla Lugo to its Board of Advisors, effective immediately. Ms. Revilla Lugo is best known for executive producing the hit Palm Springs for Hulu/Neon and The Starling, Melissa McCarthy upcoming independent film on Netflix.

"I have watched this company grow for the last few years and am in awe of all they do for our community as they continue to make an impact. I am incredibly proud to be a small part of watching them take over the industry in new ways. They think outside the box and that's what we want in our industry leaders," says Revilla Lugo.

"We are so happy to have Gabriela join our team at Avenida," says Fanny Grande, CEO of Avenida Productions, adding, "she's one of the great new voices in the entertainment industry. It is rare to see a fellow Latina executive breakthrough and make a powerful impact in the industry, her advice and counsel will be enormously valuable to our team."

Avenida provides a range of services to independent filmmakers -- from creation, crowdfunding and capital raising, through production and distribution. "We're there for filmmakers every step of the way, using a get it made no matter what mentality. Gabby is very much a representation of our motto and she is the perfect addition to our advisory board," says Nelson Grande, Avenida's Chief Operating Officer.

About Gabby

Gabriela Revilla Lugo thought she would always have to stick to the business side of things to be successful. The formerly undocumented immigrant lied to her parents to avoid law school and started producing concerts for off-beat musicians and comedians. That led her to Martin Short, who she worked with on his award-winning Broadway show, Fame Becomes Me. When the dream job was over Gabby found a home in the independent features, making oddball independent films like Drunk Wedding (Paramount), Whiplash Short (Universal) and Fat Kid Rules the World (White Water Films). Gabby recently executive produced the HULU/NEON hit Palm Springs, and Melissa McCarthy's upcoming Netflix indie, The Starling, directed by Ted Melfi. While producing indie darlings she also participated in both the Fox Writers Program and The Disney Writer's Program.

About Avenida Productions

Avenida Productions provides a full range of services and production space to independent filmmakers of color, women, and LGBTQ+ community members who are often overlooked by traditional Hollywood studios. Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, Avenida produced projects include the award-winning documentary Our Quinceañera now on Tubi and Amazon, My DACA Life, a documentary to be released in late 2021, and Nice Trick a rom-com in development with Emma Bell from The Walking Dead. For more information visit www.avenida.tv

