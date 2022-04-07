Avenir Celebrates Opening of Clubhouse Designed by Randall Stofft Architects

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenir, the distinctive master-planned development in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, that includes a total of 3,900 homes in gated neighborhoods is celebrating the opening of the Avenir Clubhouse that will serve the communities in the first stage of the project. Avenir's expansive 16,000 sq. ft Clubhouse opened March 1, 2022, and is designed to be the social center of Avenir's communities.

The Avenir Clubhouse is a resort-style facility for residents of Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Designed by Randall Stofft of Randall Stofft Architects, the Clubhouse is guaranteed to become the social hub of Avenir especially with its pools, fitness center, spa, ballrooms, and event lawns. The Avenir Clubhouse, with pools, kids' play areas, eight tennis courts, and two pickleball courts is becoming the neighborhood destination for fun, sport, and recreation. Avenir connects its multiple neighborhoods by a network of golf cart paths. The Clubhouse has ample golf cart parking to accommodate residents.

The Avenir Clubhouse is a unique amenity with resort-style indoor and outdoor dining, spectacular heated swimming pool with waterfalls, spa, 2-lane lap pool, an expansive pool deck with seating areas, firepits, poolside cabanas, and pavilions. There are two tot lots, a kid's zone splash pad outside, and a kid's activity room inside.

The Design Architect and Architect of Record of the Avenir Clubhouse is Randall Stofft of Randall Stofft Architects of Delray and Naples, Florida. This firm is widely known for designing architecturally significant projects throughout the Palm Beach area.

"Our firm immediately connected with the owners," said Randall Stofft. "They clearly wanted an architectural anchor to set Avenir apart and be homogenous with the new developing neighborhoods throughout Avenir." The building character is timeless, but undeniably modern with classical proportions. "We chose to raise the building site significantly higher from the roadway to create a great visual approach and vistas from all sides. The results of the British-West inspired architecture impresses without being overwhelming," says Stofft. The Clubhouse has a commercial kitchen to support intimate dining and large events that may spill from the ballrooms to the outside for people to embrace the surrounding views and event lawns.

The Avenir Clubhouse has a state-of-the-art gym with exercise and locker rooms. Racket sport enthusiasts are delighted with eight tennis courts (six Har-Tru® clay courts and two hard courts) and six pickleball cushioned surface hard courts—all lighted for night play.

Several award-winning homebuilders are active at Avenir with gated neighborhoods in varying stages of development, including Toll Brothers, Kenco Communities at Avenir, K. Hovnanian Homes, and DiVosta. All the communities and amenities are connected by dedicated golf cart lanes, bicycle paths and sidewalks. There are many golf cart parking spaces in the public areas and at the Clubhouse.

With the intention to being a conservation conscious community, Avenir has earmarked 2,400-acres of its total 4,752-acres to the creation of a nature preserve, Avenir Conservation Area. It wraps the western, northern, and northeastern borders of Avenir and serves as a wildlife corridor connecting several natural preserves from Lake Okeechobee to the Atlantic Ocean.

Future building at Avenir includes the lauded Panther National, a private championship golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, and 218 luxury homes in the Panther National community with its own clubhouse.

For information about Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida go to www.avenirpbg.com.

