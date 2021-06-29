Avenir Healthcare Group Awarded Top 50 Healthcare Companies by IFAH

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenir Healthcare Group, providers of management, consulting and administrative services to assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in New York and New Jersey, today announced they have received one of the "Top 50 Healthcare Companies" Awards from the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH). The three-day annual IFAH conference took place June 23-25, 2021, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and welcomed over 1,000 delegates of the healthcare industry including hospitals, government agencies, hardware or software manufacturers and more.

Avenir Healthcare Group, under the leadership of CEO Eric Mendel, believes strongly that one's surroundings, as well as engagement in activities beyond routine care, are absolutely critical to recovery. For nearly two decades, Mendel has been challenging the status quo of healthcare. Noticing a gaping need for quality long-term care, he set out to improve the state of long-term care and formed Avenir Healthcare Group in 2015.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our peers at IFAH," said Eric Mendel, CEO of Avenir. "Our focus will always be on providing innovative solutions and services that improve the lives of our patients as well as employees. This award belongs to all of them."

IFAH is an events organization dedicated to the mission of improving healthcare by facilitating an open dialogue between different industry stakeholders. The yearly event brings together like-minded people with the aim of enabling healthcare professionals to deliberate and work on advancing worldwide healthcare. The 2021 conference was comprised of healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, and thought leaders from all across the world who are recognized for their unique contributions.

IFAH selected Avenir based on criteria that includes Industry Impact, Spirit Of Innovation, Overall Reach, Market Demand and Future Readiness.

About Avenir Healthcare Group

Avenir Healthcare Group provides management, consulting and administrative services to assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in New York and New Jersey. At Avenir, we believe one's surroundings, as well as engagement in activities beyond routine care, are absolutely critical to recovery. To truly be a home away from home, Avenir facilities take extra care to provide a comfortable and relaxing environment, as well as a packed schedule full of organized recreational and educational activities.

About International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH)

We are Redefining the Healthcare Conference Space. We firmly believe that the healthcare industry can benefit immensely by bringing like-minded people on a common platform. We see ourselves as mere facilitators in that process, committed to doing our bit for an industry that we have learned and gained so much from. Our promise is to enable healthcare professionals from across the world to come together, deliberate and work on improving the impact healthcare has on today's world.

