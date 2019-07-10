Avenir Healthcare Group CEO Appointed to Age-Friendly NYC Commission

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenir Healthcare Group, which provides administrative, consulting and management services to a network of assisted living and rehabilitative care centers across New York State, today announced that CEO, Eric Mendel, has been appointed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio to serve on the 2019-2021 Age-friendly NYC Commission.

The Age-friendly NYC Commission works to develop the overall strategy for Age-friendly NYC and to engage private organizations in changing the culture of New York City to become more inclusive of older people. The Commission is comprised of civic leaders from across sectors and disciplines who are appointed by the Mayor and approved by the City Council.

For nearly two decades, Eric Mendel, CEO, Avenir Healthcare Group, has been challenging the status quo of healthcare. Since 2002, he has served as the CEO of Central Assisted Living, an innovative assisted living facility in Queens. The community has received numerous awards and accolades for their quality of care and was recently awarded a grant from the NYS Department of Health to develop the first freestanding Dementia Assisted Living Program for individuals receiving Medicaid benefits. In 2007, Mr. Mendel saw a gaping need for high-quality home care, and launched Prime Home Health Services, which has served over 20,000 clients since its inception. This led to the formation of Prime Health Choice, a Managed Long-Term Care Insurance Plan that better served the needs of homecare patients. In 2015, he set out to improve the state of long-term care, a long-underserved component of the continuum. With that, the Avenir Healthcare Group was formed. Avenir operates a network of assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in New York State.

"My philosophy of 'treat everyone as you want to be treated' is apparent in every aspect of the continuum." Says Mendel, "I believe the key to great care is focusing on the person, not the patient. It's not just a mantra but a mandate, a responsibility to ensure your loved one receives the best possible care and comfort. This belief guides our every action. We don't see doctors or therapists, bed numbers or illnesses. Just people helping people."

Mendel is a member of the Board of Directors of the Empire State Association of Assisted Living, the largest Assisted Living trade association in NYS. Eric is also a member of the Maimonides Medical Center Cardiac Advisory Board. Mr. Mendel graduated Boston University with a degree in economics and has a master's in health systems administration. Avenir Healthcare Group maintains an ownership interest in a network of independent skilled nursing and rehabilitative care centers across New York State. Mr. Mendel is also the recipient of the IFAH (International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare) Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Award and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the historic Mount Carmel Cemetery.

The Age-friendly NYC Commission aims to spend the next two years working to make New York City more livable and equitable for current and future older adults. The Commission has helped New York City become a global leader in the age-friendly cities movement through an array of innovative projects, many of which have been replicated or adapted in other parts of the world. With Eric Mendel on the commission, these achievements are only the developmental stages of the innovations and transformations of what the world's population - of all ages - can expect from this program's efforts in America's largest city.

About Age-friendly NYC

Age-friendly NYC is a one-of-a-kind partnership between the Office of the Mayor, the New York City Council, and the New York Academy of Medicine that works to identify and catalyze improvements to enable older people to access, enjoy, and contribute to city life.

Initiated by The New York Academy of Medicine in 2007, using the Active Aging Policy Framework developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), Age-friendly NYC asks older New Yorkers about their daily lives and develops strategies to reduce or eliminate barriers to optimize social, physical, and economic participation. Age-friendly NYC is now an initiative of OneNYC, the City's strategic plan for growth, sustainability, resilience, and equity. Age-friendly NYC works to adapt structures, services, and systems within 8 Domains of an Age-friendly City identified by the WHO.

About Avenir Healthcare Group

Avenir Healthcare Group operates a network of assisted living and rehabilitative care centers across New York State. Avenir also provides administrative, consulting and management services to these organizations.

