Avenir Memory Care Westside Now Open

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenir Senior Living announced the opening of Avenir Memory Care Westside, a specialized memory care community in Los Angeles' Westchester neighborhood. Offering furnished private and companion suites for up to 88 residents, the community is intentionally designed to enhance independence and make life easier, safer and more enriching for individuals with dementia.

Avenir Memory Care Westside features a unique and specialized program that aligns residents with similar cognitive abilities. Living with peers who have similar cognitive abilities fosters a sense of community, shared experiences and allows for a wider variety of engaging and rewarding activities and programs.

"We call this the Cognitive Lifestyle," said Jason Gurash, vice president of sales and marketing for Avenir Senior Living. "Taking it a step further, every neighborhood is intentionally designed to look exactly the same. That way, everything is familiar. Residents feel comfortable and at home even if they need to move to a higher level of support."

A two-story community, Avenir Memory Care Westside offers identical amenities, living and dining areas as well as access to secure outdoor patios and courtyards so residents can enjoy fresh air and sunshine. Residents can also enjoy other amenities such as an atrium sunroom, movie theater, hair salon and more. Highly trained nurses and caregivers are on staff 24/7 to provide personalized care and support.

"We encourage residents' freedom of choice and their ability to participate how and when they want. With familiar visual elements and a home-like setting, they're able to move through their day easily and safely, boosting their confidence and self-esteem," said Gurash. "Even the tastes are wonderfully familiar with fresh-baked treats and home-inspired meals prepared by our chef."

Families who are interested in learning more about Avenir Memory Care Westside for their loved one are welcome to call Debra Aleman, Director of Sales and Marketing, at (714) 262-9650 or visit www.AvenirSeniorLiving.com.

"We're incredibly pleased to be able to open this community to serve the seniors of Los Angeles," said Gurash. "As well as offer support and resources and be a guide for families on this journey."

About Avenir Memory Care Westside

Located in Los Angeles, California, Avenir Memory Care Westside offers a full range of supportive services, amenities and programs that enhance independence and make life easier, safer and more enriching for individuals with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia.

The community features a unique design with two "neighborhoods" each adapted to support different cognitive abilities. Purposefully designed to look the same, the neighborhoods offer familiar and comfortable surroundings that include living and dining areas and access to an open-air courtyard. Residents enjoy three chef-prepared meals each day, a variety of group and individual programs, fitness and wellness activities, transportation to medical appointments, housekeeping and around-the-clock assistance.

For more, visit www.AvenirSeniorLiving.com.

About Avenir Senior Living

For more than 25 years, Avenir Senior Living has developed, designed, built and managed senior living communities across the United States and Canada. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the family-owned and operated organization founded by David and Violet Craik specializes in independent living, assisted living, memory support and respite care.

