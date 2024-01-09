Aventi Group Announces Dean Nadorozny as VP Operations and Ajay Sharma as VP Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventi Group, LLC, premier on-demand product marketing agency, is pleased to start the new year with a further expansion of their Executive Leadership Team . The company warmly welcomes Dean Nadorozny as the new VP Operations and Ajay Sharma as VP Finance, marking a significant enhancement in its leadership dynamics.

Of Dean's hire, Jeff Thompson, President and Co-Founder of Aventi Group, says, "We're thrilled to have Dean Nadorozny join the Aventi Group executive leadership team. His extensive experience in operations will be invaluable in supporting our continued growth as the first and largest product marketing agency. Dean comes to us with terrific expertise in operational processes, systems architecture, and even sales operations and driving growth initiatives. He will play a key role not only in operations but also serving as chief of staff."

Dean is an accomplished operations executive with over 25 years of experience in enhancing business, financial, and revenue operations, as well as sales and marketing. His practical and result-focused approach has significantly improved processes and operational performance across several global revenue and SaaS environments, including such key roles as VP of Global Business and Revenue Operations at Vision Critical, Senior Director of Global Revenue Operations at Docebo, and Vice President of Business and Revenue Operations at TealBook.

Dean holds an MBA from Florida Metropolitan University, where he graduated with honors, and a BSc in Biology and Behavioral Neuroscience from Laurentian University. Known for his strategic insights and collaborative leadership style, Dean plays a vital role at Aventi Group, significantly contributing to its growth and operational excellence.

Based in Canada just north of Toronto, Dean is an avid hockey player and enjoys the outdoors with his wife and two children.

When asked about the addition of Ajay to the team, Sridhar Ramanathan, COO and Co-Founder of Aventi Group, says, "We are delighted to welcome Ajay Sharma as Vice President of Finance at Aventi Group. Ajay's extensive finance and accounting experience, backed by his CPA/CMA credentials, make him an ideal fit for our team. More than just a seasoned finance professional, Ajay's personable nature and commitment to collaboration align perfectly with our company culture. We're confident that Ajay will play a key role in supporting our continued growth as the first and largest product marketing agency."

With over a decade of experience in financial planning and analysis, Ajay Sharma is a skilled finance professional known for his strategic leadership in both corporate finance and entrepreneurial ventures. His career includes significant roles such as Director of Finance at Green Standards Ltd. and Founder and CEO of ROI Accounting Inc., where he demonstrated a keen ability to manage complex financial operations and foster business growth.

Ajay holds a B.Comm in Management from Ryerson University along with the prestigious CPA, CMA designation. His expertise in financial management, combined with a collaborative and strategic approach, makes him a key contributor to Aventi Group's financial health and overall success.

Overall, the appointments of Dean Nadorozny and Ajay Sharma to Aventi Group's Executive Leadership Team are set to significantly bolster our operational and financial strategies. With Dean's extensive experience in operations and Ajay's proven expertise in finance, they are ideally positioned to help drive the company's success. Their combined skills and track records are expected to bring valuable insights and advancements in their respective fields, contributing substantially to the continued growth of Aventi Group and their clients' success.

About Aventi Group, LLC

Aventi Group is the leading product marketing agency with more than a decade of experience helping B2B tech businesses drive growth and optimize revenue. Aventi recently made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Aventi offers customized solutions for GTM strategy, product launch, content creation, account-based marketing, sales enablement, and social media services. Aventi Group's team of experts delivers measurable results and works closely with clients to develop solutions tailored to their unique business needs. Clients include SAP, Adobe, Fortinet, HPE, Malwarebytes, ServiceNow, Okta, Palo Alto Networks and Zendesk. Founded in 2008, Aventi Group is based in Silicon Valley, California.

