Aventi Group Announces Kate Loomis as Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventi Group, a full-service product marketing agency, has announced the addition of Kate Loomis as Partner, joining the executive leadership team. Kate's role will be focused on graphic design, content development, and creative program execution for Aventi's clients.

Stepping into a Partner role is natural for Kate, who brings her proven track record forging strong, long-term relationships with technology clients, as well as a deep commitment to delivery and execution excellence, to the team. Her success with global clients is a testament to her creativity and her innate ability to help companies tell their stories beautifully.

Jeff Thompson, President and Co-Founder of Aventi Group, says, "We're thrilled to have Kate Loomis join the Aventi Group leadership team. Where Kate has truly excelled is her ability to listen to clients and then assemble a team of talented individuals—including designers, content creators, SEO professionals, and go-to-market strategists—to execute quickly, flawlessly, and drive measurable business impact. We look forward to leveraging Kate's experience, energy, and enthusiasm to further serve our clients, ensure our teams are ready to hit the ground running and contribute to the continued growth of our business."

With over 30 years of technology product and solution marketing leadership experience, Kate brings a breadth of expertise gained from working across product, channel, partner, and sales organizations. After successful roles with infrastructure technology providers, including Juniper Networks and Extreme Networks, Kate leveraged her experience to found Healy Marketing Group in 2008. Today Healy Marketing Group clients include some of the industry's most well-known, established technology leaders—including Broadcom, Dell, VMware, Qlik, Palo Alto Networks, and more—as well as innovative start-ups. Recognized for her ability to become a strategic partner whose responsiveness and commitment to quality forge long-term client relationships, Kate has established herself as a go-to partner for client teams.

Sridhar Ramanathan, COO and Co-Founder of Aventi Group, says, "Over the past year, Kate has worked closely with Aventi on several programs for clients, demonstrating her unique ability to function as an extension of client teams while identifying new areas to bring value, elevating the programs' success, and enhancing Aventi's role as a strategic partner. Kate's experience and approach to meeting client needs are an ideal fit for our team. We're confident that Kate will play a key role in supporting our continued growth as a product marketing agency."

Kate welcomes the opportunity to play a more significant role in Aventi Group's growth, while also continuing to lead Healy Marketing Group and providing support for its existing roster of clients.

"As technologies and delivery models have evolved, one thing that hasn't changed is the need for product, marketing, and sales organizations to respond quickly and effectively to communicate how they meet customer needs," explains Kate. "This is an exciting time to join Aventi Group as a Partner, and this next step is a natural evolution of our relationship and commitment to delivering value, speed, expertise, and, ultimately, business results, to clients."

Kate will be located in Menlo Park, California.

About Aventi Group, LLC

Aventi Group is the leading product marketing agency with more than a decade of experience helping B2B tech businesses drive growth and optimize revenue. Aventi recently made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Aventi offers customized solutions for GTM strategy, product launch, content creation, account-based marketing, sales enablement, and social media services. Aventi Group's team of experts delivers measurable results and works closely with clients to develop solutions tailored to their unique business needs. Clients include SAP, Adobe, Fortinet, HPE, Malwarebytes, ServiceNow, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, and Zendesk. Founded in 2008, Aventi Group is based in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, visit www.aventigroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

