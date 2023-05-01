Aventi Group Announces Marie Melgaard as VP Social Media Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventi Group, LLC, Silicon Valley's premier on-demand product marketing agency, is pleased to further expand their Executive Leadership Team by naming Marie Melgaard as VP Social Media Practice.

"I am excited to welcome Marie Melgaard as the newest member of our leadership team at Aventi Group. With her impressive track record of developing and executing successful social media campaigns, I am confident that Marie will play a key role in driving our clients' success, and I look forward to working with her closely," says Jeff Thompson, President and Co-founder of Aventi Group.

Based in the Bay Area, Marie has over 25 years experience in the technology industry as a skilled marketing and communications expert. "Over the last 25 years of my career in the technology industry, it has been truly amazing to reflect on how many major advancements in technology have revolutionized how the world works today. The ability to change the world and make people's lives better is what most excites me about working in the technology industry. Working at Aventi offers me the exciting opportunity to partner with amazing clients to use storytelling, strategy, best practices, and innovations to share their value prop and story with the world. Having that opportunity to make a business impact is very thrilling," says Marie when describing her career.

With a background in corporate communications, social media, and integrated marketing, Marie has a proven track record in building high-performing, cross-functional teams committed to advancing business objectives, increasing brand affinity and customer loyalty. Over the last 15 years, Marie has led a global Fortune 500, best-in-class social media program that represents some of the most successful product social channels in the industry. Marie is known for leading from the heart, described as being hardworking, genuine, and honest. She has a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University and is passionate about Hispanics in technology, women in technology, and mentoring refugees and youth.

Overall, Marie's appointment to the Aventi Group's Executive Leadership Team is expected to drive clients' success through her extensive experience and proven track record in social media and integrated marketing.

About Aventi Group, LLC

Aventi Group is the leading product marketing agency with 25+ years of experience helping B2B tech businesses drive growth and optimize revenue. Aventi recently made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Aventi offers customized solutions for GTM strategy, product launch, content creation, account-based marketing, sales enablement, and social media services. Aventi Group's team of experts delivers measurable results and works closely with clients to develop solutions tailored to their unique business needs. Clients include SAP, Adobe, Fortinet, HPE, Malwarebytes, ServiceNow, Okta, Palo Alto Networks and Zendesk. Founded in 2008, Aventi Group is based in Silicon Valley, California.

