Aventi Group Announces New Partner to Support Clients' Growing Social Media Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventi Group LLC, the world's first on-demand product marketing agency, is pleased to announce the addition of Avery Horzewski as a partner. Avery joins Aventi as Partner effective December 18, 2019, to help further fuel the agency's growth and transformation.

"Our clients are investing in social media and digital campaigns now more than ever, as tech buyers prefer to engage online well before any interaction with sales professionals. Avery has been a pioneer and leading voice in social media and content strategy a decade before its current popularity. We are excited Avery is bringing her proven expertise, methodologies and her many leadership qualities as our newest partner in the agency," stated Jeff Thompson, President.

Avery began her marketing career at Hitachi Data Systems where she became Director, Web Content and Design, and was responsible for creative direction, overall site strategy, and day-to-day management of the corporate website. For the past 21 years, Avery has worked as a senior marketing consultant helping companies of all sizes develop compelling, persuasive, and effective customer communication strategies and marcom deliverables. Over the last 10 years, she's had a strong focus on social media, working with several organizations to develop and execute their social media strategies, including SAP Analytics, one of SAP's longest-running and most successful set of product social channels. Avery also shares her social media expertise as an instructor at Cal State East Bay, and previously at San Francisco State, and has become a leading voice in social media marketing strategy and execution that delivers superior results.

"As a consultant, I've had the privilege of working with top brands in planning and executing their communication, social media, and digital content investments," says Avery. "I've also been lucky to collaborate with Aventi Group leaders on many projects over the past 10 years and love our alignment on core values as well as the synergy between what I bring to the agency and their high growth as an on-demand product marketing agency."

About Aventi Group

Based in Silicon Valley, Aventi Group is the first on demand product marketing agency dedicated to go-to-market execution for high-tech companies. They offer clients fast access to an on-demand, scalable team with expertise in technologies such as cyber security, big data/analytics, and AI. Some of their clients include Adobe, SAP, and ServiceNow. For more information, send a message or call 415-890-5434.

SOURCE Aventi Group

Related Links

https://aventigroup.com/

