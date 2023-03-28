Aventi Group Announces Nima Chadha as VP Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventi Group, LLC, Silicon Valley's premier on-demand product marketing agency, is pleased to expand their Executive Leadership Team by naming Nima Chadha as VP Marketing. Nima's addition reflects a great quarter for the business as a whole, and she will help steer Aventi as it continues to go in exciting new directions.

Sridhar Ramanathan, COO and Co-founder of Aventi Group, says, "We are elated to have Nima join Aventi as VP Marketing. She comes to us with a unique blend of strategic smarts, strong bias to driving results, and the credibility of one who has run both sales and marketing at B2B tech firms large and small. We are lucky to have Nima join Aventi now as we continue to grow serving world class tech firms."

Based in Canada, Nima is a results-driven marketing executive with over ten years of experience in marketing management, business development, and strategic partnerships. With a background in sales, marketing, and project management, Nima specializes in creating and executing strategies to drive growth and revenue for B2B tech companies across North America. She's known for her nimble approach to problem-solving and her tendency to come up with new ideas, which her colleagues fondly call "Nimaventions."

Nima started her career working with large brands such as Audi, Loblaw, and TELUS at a marketing agency before transitioning into leadership roles in the SaaS industry, including head of marketing for a software reseller of Netsuite, Sage, and Deltek. Nima later led the first and only marketing team for a bootstrapped business in the health and safety industry. Under her leadership, the team grew to 14 professionals, including BDRs, and successfully acquired by UK-based business Alcumus.

When describing her career, Nima puts a strong emphasis on her experience in demand gen and SaaS. She says, "I am thrilled to join Aventi Group as VP Marketing because of its strong reputation in the industry and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented team of marketers. I look forward to helping the company's continued success and to delivering innovative solutions to our clients."

About Aventi Group, LLC

Aventi Group is the leading product marketing agency with 25+ years of experience helping B2B tech businesses drive growth and optimize revenue. Aventi recently made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Aventi offers customized solutions for GTM strategy, product launch, content creation, account-based marketing, sales enablement, and social media services. Aventi Group's team of experts delivers measurable results and works closely with clients to develop solutions tailored to their unique business needs. Clients include SAP, Adobe, Fortinet, HPE, Malwarebytes, ServiceNow, Okta, Palo Alto Networks and Zendesk. Founded in 2008, Aventi Group is based in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, visit www.aventigroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact: Nima Chadha | [email protected]

SOURCE Aventi Group