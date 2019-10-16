Aventi Group Welcomes Sasha Mostofi-Jorgensen and Eric Rasmussen as New Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventi Group LLC, the world's first on-demand product marketing agency focused on go-to-market execution for technology clients, is pleased to announce the addition of two new partners to help further fuel its growth. Sasha Mostofi-Jorgensen and Eric Rasmussen join Aventi as Partners effective October 16, 2019.

"We're finding that now more than ever tech executives are relying on expertise and on-demand resources to compete in hyper competitive global markets. Our growth at Aventi Group is a direct reflection of our clients' thirst for great B2B marketing talent supporting their growth initiatives. We are thrilled to have Sasha and Eric join our executive leadership team as we continue serving this demand," stated Jeff Thompson, President.

Sasha Mostofi-Jorgensen has over 20 years of experience working for technology companies across development, sales engineering, product marketing and demand generation. Prior to joining Aventi Group, Sasha held senior roles in product marketing in organizations such as WhiteHat Security, Spirion and IBM. In her last role as Vice President of Product Marketing and Inbound Marketing, she was instrumental in leading go-to-market strategies and campaigns that helped drive demand and revenue.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team that delivers a much-needed service to business executives to help them achieve their goals," says Sasha. "It's an exciting opportunity to make more of an impact and help drive the strategies for growth and client satisfaction."

Eric Rasmussen has spent his career as business-to-business technology marketer working at startups and F500 companies. Eric has led global campaigns, championed vertical and account-based marketing, and is an analytical thinker who knows that "strategy without execution is hallucination". Eric most recently led Juniper Networks' data center campaigns, and previously had leadership roles in product management, field marketing, and consulting.

According to Eric, "Many technology firms today have aggressive growth targets and need experienced go-to-market expertise to help reach those goals. It's really satisfying to be part of a team that is all about developing great strategy for our clients and helping them execute."

About Aventi Group LLC

Based in Silicon Valley, Aventi Group LLC is the first on demand product marketing agency dedicated to go-to-market execution for high-tech companies. Aventi Group offers clients fast access to an on-demand, scalable team with expertise in technologies such as cyber security, big data/analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud and other IT/network infrastructure. Some of its clients include Adobe, SAP, ServiceNow, Fortinet, Okta, and other F500 and pre-IPO firms. For more information, send a message or call (415) 890-5434.

