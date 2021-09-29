Aventis Systems, Inc. Makes The Summer 2021 List of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Business Resources has released their summer 2021 Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation (see following list of honorees). After securing the coveted Best and Brightest recognition for the City of Atlanta, Aventis Systems, Inc. made the national list for the second consecutive year as well.

The winning companies for the summer of 2021 were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winners are not ranked.

The Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation offers different timelines of applications throughout the year: spring, summer, fall and winter. The spring's Best and Brightest National winners honored 184 winning organizations from across the country out of 1,500 nominations. The fall and winter application process is still currently open. Winners for those seasons will be released in December.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best human resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to lead in employment standards.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the well-being of their employees come[s] first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

Aventis Systems leadership was elated to discover that they placed not only in the City of Atlanta as one of the Best and Brightest, but also nationally.

"The Best and Brightest does a service to business leaders by setting a definitive standard for the thriving office environment," remarked Tiffany Bloomer, President of Aventis Systems, "At Aventis Systems, we take a ground-up approach that focuses on developing our people first as the most vital business resource. It filters into how we talk to our customers and every experience had with our company. Once that foundation is laid, problems get tackled hard and challenges fall into line because our satisfied personnel feel invested and want to help. I'm beside myself with pride knowing that Aventis made the second cut and climbed to the national level in the Best and Brightest. I'm overjoyed, but not surprised."

"With the growth plans we have underway right now, I'd keep an eye on Aventis and see where we climb in the years to come. We're all excited," added Hesam Lamei, Founder and CEO of Aventis Systems. "We really love our team and they pay it forward to the customer."

Aventis Systems offers a number of perks that distinguish them from the competition:

Unlimited PTO

Remote work

Incentivized airline tickets

Corporate personal trainer

Company cell phone plan

Student debt relief program

Team building events

Volunteer opportunities

Tesla auto program

Child care stipend

During onboarding, Aventis Systems affords their new hires all the resources they need to succeed within a two-week technical boot camp encompassing the Aventis brand, customers and the technical specifics of the product line. Aventis Systems then supplements the onboarding with quarterly check-ins to discuss employees' accomplishments, opportunities, career growth plans and expectations for employee development through conferences, workshops and online training.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation Winners will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in November of 2021 and in the spring of 2022. During the Illuminate Business Summits, the 101 highest-scoring national winning companies and the Elite awards will also be awarded to the highest-winning companies demonstrating exceptional innovative human resource practices and setting high standards for all businesses.

All 2021 companies selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment leading to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

More About Aventis Systems

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. Their comprehensive solutions include high-quality refurbished and new hardware, system and application software, along with an array of in-depth managed services — including Cortavo, an all-inclusive Managed Services Provider that offers all the hardware, software and cloud services necessary to address small businesses' technology needs at a predictable monthly cost. Since 2008, thousands of small business owners have entrusted Aventis Systems as their preferred IT provider because they "Get IT Done."

