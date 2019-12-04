Aventis Systems Launches Cortavo Managed Services Solution

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventis Systems, Inc. , a leading provider of information technology hardware, software and services, today launched Cortavo Managed Services Solution, the first all-inclusive managed services experience on the market, designed to eliminate the burden and complexity of IT by providing the resources companies need to be successful.

Cortavo brings companies a full-service IT experience with a simple and affordable way to implement complete and regular hardware refreshes, maximize productivity and receive technical advice to help with their day-to-day operations while also future-proofing their business. This fosters faster growth for companies as they can now focus squarely on their core business rather than being distracted by managing the technology that is supporting the business.

Unlike other managed service offerings, Cortavo is the first solution to provide all the equipment companies need to run their business such as personal computing equipment, networking gear, virtual servers and much more. What makes this solution truly unique is that Aventis Systems owns 100 percent of the hardware provided with its full suite of services, resulting in fully customized equipment with rapid turnaround times and lower costs.

Cortavo will refresh an entire infrastructure at a low monthly rate per user, with no hidden fees, setup fees or price jumps throughout the duration of the contract. This allows companies to effectively plan and move from CAPEX to OPEX, saving thousands of dollars.

"We understand the day-to-day challenges professionals face in the IT industry, so we created Cortavo to eliminate the stress associated with managing a company's infrastructure," said Tiffany Bloomer, president of Aventis Systems. "We combined our roots as a successful hardware company with our expert managed services team to deliver an exceptional experience for all of our clients."

All-inclusive Features of Cortavo Include:

Hardware : First IT solution to fully provide all of the essential hardware you need to run your business, including desktops or laptops, networking gear and virtual servers.

: First IT solution to fully provide all of the essential hardware you need to run your business, including desktops or laptops, networking gear and virtual servers. Productivity : Choice of either Microsoft Office 365 or Google Suite. Licensing is included, as well as training for employees to ensure they're equipped to accomplish more.

: Choice of either Microsoft Office 365 or Google Suite. Licensing is included, as well as training for employees to ensure they're equipped to accomplish more. Help Desk : Communicate via live chat, email, phone and local support.

: Communicate via live chat, email, phone and local support. Virtual Servers : Unleash hosted servers for your applications or testing environment in our Tier 4 data center. Our enterprise-class data center is fully redundant, ensuring your company has the highest level of uptime and productivity.

: Unleash hosted servers for your applications or testing environment in our Tier 4 data center. Our enterprise-class data center is fully redundant, ensuring your company has the highest level of uptime and productivity. Phone System: Feature-rich cloud business phone solution that encompasses Polycom hard phones, unlimited minutes, voicemails, extensions and ring groups. Existing phone solutions are also serviced.

Feature-rich cloud business phone solution that encompasses Polycom hard phones, unlimited minutes, voicemails, extensions and ring groups. Existing phone solutions are also serviced. Advisory: Virtual CIO to analyze all business needs. Receive quarterly business reviews to discuss past, present and forward-thinking goals.

Another differentiating factor is Cortavo's service and response. Cortavo's IT engineers and technicians are available 24/7 to answer questions via phone, email or ticketing system, with the ability to quickly resolve any issues without employees having to go through multiple support channels. This boosts productivity via faster resolution. And, whenever remote support is not enough, a local technician will be quickly dispatched anywhere in the United States for quick resolution.

Cortavo provides the business tools to ensure that a company's infrastructure is running efficiently and securely. For more information about Cortavo, please visit www.cortavo.com , or to see if your organization can benefit from Cortavo, take a Readiness Assessment today.

About Aventis Systems

Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. The comprehensive solutions include high-quality refurbished and new hardware, system and application software, and an array of in-depth managed services including infrastructure consultation, cloud hosting and migration, virtualization deployment, data and disaster recovery, security consultation, hardware relocation and equipment buyback. Aventis Systems goes above and beyond other value-added resellers because they "Get IT Done."

