Aventis White Paper Addresses Essential Data Backup Tools for Small Businesses

With the exception of its employees, a business's data is its most important asset, and a major loss can be fatal. Some 60 percent of small businesses that lose their data will shut down completely within just six months1, yet the majority of small businesses still don't back up their data. And, when data is lost or compromised, productivity comes to a screeching halt, and the consequences can be fatal for small businesses. Studies show that even most enterprises (82%) experience unexpected downtimes that cost them an average of $21.8 million a year.

"If that isn't a wakeup call for small businesses to take a long, hard look at their backup strategy, I don't know what is," said Hesam Lamei, Founder of Aventis Systems. "For small businesses to survive in this data critical landscape, systems must be up and running at all times for both customers and employees, and connections to business information must be reliable and continuous. This means having a solid backup strategy that includes all server and storage data, as well as workstations and laptops."

The paper, written by Aventis Systems, identifies the three main components small businesses need to consider when defining a backup strategy and outlines how small businesses can avoid downtime and lost data, productivity and revenue if they are adequately prepared. By sharing this information, Aventis Systems hopes to properly equip small businesses with the top survival tips and tools they need to avoid a data apocalypse.

1 Clutch Research firm

