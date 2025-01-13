Aventiv Continues Delivering Growth, Hires New Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventiv Technologies, a modern technology platform and leader in developing solutions to empower rehabilitative justice and public safety, today announced the appointment of Carolyn Carlson as Chief Revenue Officer. Carlson, effective January 6, 2024, will oversee sales and market solutions for the company's family of brands, including Securus and JPay.

Carlson joins Aventiv from Okta, where she served as Vice President, Enterprise Sales. She brings a wealth of experience in driving revenue growth and building strategic partnerships across various industries, including cloud computing, healthcare, and technology. Prior to Okta, Carlson held leadership roles at Google, IBM, and Microsoft.

"Technology is the bridge that transforms the corrections landscape—strengthening human connections, equipping facilities with smarter tools, and fostering safer, more efficient operations," said Kevin Elder, President, Aventiv. "Carolyn's visionary leadership and deep industry expertise will be instrumental as we push the boundaries of innovation, ensuring our solutions not only meet but anticipate the evolving needs of both our customers and the individuals they serve."

Carlson will lead Aventiv's efforts to expand its market reach, develop new revenue streams, and strengthen customer relationships. Her focus will be on leveraging technology to improve the lives of incarcerated individuals, enhance public safety, and support the critical work of corrections professionals.

"Aventiv has a long and distinguished history of transforming correctional communication and improving the lives of incarcerated individuals," said Carlson. "I am excited to join this mission-driven organization and contribute to its continued success in creating connections that improve outcomes in the communities we serve."

Reimagining Connections

Aventiv Technologies is committed to creating safer, more connected, and efficient correctional facilities. With over $600 million invested in technological advancements over the past five years, Securus has helped bridge the digital divide across the corrections landscape.

In 2024 alone, the company facilitated over 400 million phone calls and 2.1 million video visits, while users accessed more than five million learning hours through its virtual educational programs.

In October 2024, the company introduced EVOTAB and Officer T80 tablets, which represent a major advancement in corrections connectivity, featuring:

Industry-first technology : They are the first-corrections grade tablets built on the Android Enterprise platform, with managed Google Play and zero-touch enrollment for enhanced security and user experience.

: They are the first-corrections grade tablets built on the Android Enterprise platform, with managed Google Play and zero-touch enrollment for enhanced security and user experience. Recognition of excellence: EVOTAB was awarded third place in T-Mobile™ for Business's 2024 Unconventional Awards® for Employee Enablement, highlighting its impact beyond the corrections industry.

For more information about Aventiv Technologies, please visit https://www.aventiv.com/press.

About Aventiv Technologies

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Aventiv Technologies serves more than 1,800 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. Aventiv is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com or LinkedIn. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

