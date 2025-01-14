Aventiv Technologies Shares 2024 Impact Overview, Highlighting Community Contributions

Industry Leader Extends Connectivity through Purpose-Driven Impact

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventiv Technologies, a modern technology platform and leader in developing solutions to empower rehabilitative justice and public safety, today released its 2024 community impact summary, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to creating positive change within the communities it serves.

"We believe that true impact stems from meaningful partnerships and a deep understanding of the communities we serve," said Dave Abel, CEO, Aventiv Technologies. "Our commitment to positive change extends beyond our core business. We are dedicated to working alongside our customers and organizations on the ground, providing both financial and in-kind support to create lasting change and impact."

In 2024, Aventiv, along with its brands Securus and JPay, reinforced its commitment to creating stakeholder value through a human-centric approach to community contribution that extends beyond its product and service offerings:

Employee volunteerism: Aventiv employees generously donated over 1,600 hours of volunteer service, valued at $55,000 , to support local initiatives such as literacy, job training workshops, and youth mentorship programs.





Aventiv employees generously donated over of volunteer service, valued at , to support local initiatives such as literacy, job training workshops, and youth mentorship programs. Investing in rebuilding communities: Securus Technologies contributed $25,000 to the American Red Cross, in addition to nearly $135,000 in free communication services to communities in Florida to support recovery efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.





Securus Technologies contributed to the American Red Cross, in addition to nearly in free communication services to communities in to support recovery efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Empowering education: A $25,000 grant was awarded to ScholarCHIPS, a nonprofit providing scholarships to children of incarcerated parents. Aventiv further integrated the ScholarCHIPS application process into its tablets, resulting in a staggering 900 percent increase in scholarship applications across 27 states.





A grant was awarded to ScholarCHIPS, a nonprofit providing scholarships to children of incarcerated parents. Aventiv further integrated the ScholarCHIPS application process into its tablets, resulting in a staggering increase in scholarship applications across 27 states. Championing Fair Chance Hiring: Aventiv actively promotes fair chance hiring practices, recognizing the value of diverse talent. In 2024, a remarkable 33 percent of eligible positions were Fair Chance hires, underscoring the company's belief that incarceration represents a moment in time and not a measure of an individual's potential.





Aventiv actively promotes fair chance hiring practices, recognizing the value of diverse talent. In 2024, a remarkable of eligible positions were Fair Chance hires, underscoring the company's belief that incarceration represents a moment in time and not a measure of an individual's potential. Advancing reentry success: Aventiv expanded its Justice Sandbox platform with two new applications: R3UP and Job1Stop. These valuable resources provide incarcerated individuals with access to educational content, employment matching tools, and wellness support, empowering them with tools to support a successful reentry.

For more information about Aventiv Technologies, please visit https://www.aventiv.com/press.

About Aventiv Technologies

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Aventiv Technologies serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. Aventiv is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com or LinkedIn . Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity . Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

SOURCE Aventiv Technologies