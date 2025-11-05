Aventiv Technologies Sponsors Mission: Launch Los Angeles Hackathon Event to Expand Workforce Opportunity Through Innovation

The Hackathon brings together thought leaders to leverage the power of technology to scale workforce development and create access to opportunity while incarcerated, accelerating their path to economic stability and successful reentry, helping solve some of California's complex challenges:

The Workforce Challenge: With over 97,000 individuals currently in state prisons, California faces a dual challenge of labor shortages and untapped human potential. Building pathways to employment for justice-impacted individuals can strengthen communities and bolster the state's economy.





The Reentry Value Proposition: By contrast, investing in effective reentry programs has been proven to be highly cost-effective, with some studies showing that every $1 spent on rehabilitation saves taxpayers more than $4 on the costs of re-incarceration. Programs focused on vocational training and education can reduce recidivism by up to 43%, supporting successful reintegration and economic participation for formerly incarcerated Californians.





The Opportunity: Participants will collaborate on ideas that bridge the skills gap, turning reentry challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. The goal is to strengthen the digital tools available to individuals returning home from incarceration, including those that expand access to education, workforce training, and mentorship, thereby accelerating their path to economic stability.

Aventiv maintains one of the most extensive correctional technology footprints in California, supporting more than 30 agencies statewide and 20+ public safety customers, investing in solutions that promote:

Workforce Readiness and Training: Developing applications that provide high-demand vocational certifications and resume-building tools accessible from within correctional facilities.





Mentorship and Social Capital: Creating digital platforms that facilitate meaningful connections between justice-impacted individuals and employers/mentors upon reentry.





Community Safety and Reintegration: Designing tools that connect returning citizens with housing, health services, and transportation resources critical for stabilizing their lives.

"This Hackathon reflects Aventiv's commitment to advancing second-chance opportunities through innovation and collaboration," said Margita Thompson, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Aventiv Technologies. "As a proud sponsor of Mission: Launch's 2025 Bank on 100 Million Hackathon, we're supporting a platform that empowers justice-impacted individuals to design real-world solutions that strengthen communities, expand workforce opportunity, and drive meaningful reentry outcomes."

"This event isn't about ideas on paper; it's about creating real tools that change lives," said Teresa Hodge, CEO, Mission: Launch. "Empowering those closest to the challenge to build the solutions sparks innovation and accelerates pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, and economic freedom for millions of families."

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

About Aventiv Technologies

Aventiv Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a leading provider of innovative, secure technology solutions that transform connectivity for correctional facilities, law enforcement agencies, incarcerated individuals, and their loved ones. Through its trusted brands—Securus Technologies®, Securus Monitoring®, and JPay®—Aventiv delivers over 80 cost-effective, safety-enhancing products that drive operational efficiency and create meaningful connections that strengthen community outcomes. Serving over 1,800 agencies nationwide, Aventiv is part of the Platinum Equity portfolio. Learn more at www.Aventiv.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Mission: Launch

Mission: Launch Headquartered in Columbia, MD, Mission: Launch (M:L) supports individuals living with arrest or conviction records and uplifts the voices of families impacted by mass incarceration. Its mission is to shorten the time it takes justice-impacted individuals to achieve economic stability through pathways to family-sustaining wages. For over a decade, Mission: Launch has led the country in building cross-sector bridges through convenings, coalition building, and innovation cohorts. Signature initiatives include the Bank on 100 Million Coalition, the hackathon convening platform, and LaunchPad Career Pathways, a 12-month career exposure program for justice-impacted workers to drive American growth in high-demand sectors.

SOURCE Aventiv Technologies