Aventiv Technologies Statement on FCC Vote Implementing Proposed Rulemaking for Martha Wright-Reed Act

DALLAS, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventiv Technologies (Aventiv), a modern technology platform and leader in developing solutions to empower rehabilitative justice and public safety, released the following statement today in response to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) adoption of rules related to the implementation of the Martha Wright-Reed Act.

"We recognize today's vote prioritizes 'progress over perfection' in the Federal Communications Commission's rulemaking efforts and value their direct acknowledgment that providing incarcerated communications requires certain security and safety costs that distinguish corrections communications from the daily calling and video services familiar to us.

"As part of our aggressive, multi-year transformation to lead the industry to a higher standard, our support for the intent of the Martha Wright-Reed Act (MWRA) has never wavered and we will continue to advocate for a data-driven approach to rate setting that encourages further investment in, and access to, corrections communications. That path is the only sustainable way to ensure the availability of safe, reasonably priced, and accessible connections between incarcerated individuals and their friends and family, while recognizing that rates must balance affordability, encourage investment, and incorporate security features unique to the corrections environment.

"Any other approach could unintentionally result in the reduced availability of funding and technology, which could make it impossible for law enforcement to safely maintain the level of connection incarcerated individuals deserve, deviating from the spirit of the MWRA and deepening the digital divide in corrections facilities."

