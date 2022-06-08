Aventon and Fanttik Launch X8 Apex Inflator

Portable Digital Pressure on the Move

ONTARIO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon, the reputable California-based e-bike company focused on designing user friendly electric bikes, announced its collaboration with Fanttik, a young and dynamic brand focused on outdoor and automotive products. Under the collaboration, Aventon cobrands Fanttik's flagship product, the X8 Apex Air Inflator, which is an essential e-bike companion and will deliver a more appealing, easier-to-use experience for e-bike riders. X8 Apex will be available on Aventon's website as well as select Aventon approved dealers and Best Buy stores as part of Aventon's roll out into Best Buy stores this year.

"Aventon is focused on providing e-bikes and e-bike equipment with elegant designs and reliable performance with the end goal of bringing as many people into the e-bike community as possible. The Fanttik X8 Apex Air Inflator has a beautiful design and makes it easy to tackle a flat tire, especially for fat tires." said JW Zhang, founder of Aventon. "A large part of our strategy is to continue elevating the riding experiences for our customers by partnering with brands that share our vision and provide high-quality products."

"Bicycle sales have skyrocketed since the pandemic, and this presents an opportunity for related accessories. We share a similar commitment with Aventon, both are user friendly with cutting-edge design. We are thrilled to launch the co-branded X8 Apex Tire Inflator with Aventon. The X8 Apex Air Inflator can inflate nearly everything one might need during a trip or ride. It comes with a built-in battery and lightweight frame for ultimate portability." Introduced by Du Bo, CEO of Fanttik.

The Fanttik X8 Apex has a maximum pressure of 150PSI to satisfy a wide variety of inflation needs, from tires on cars, motorcycles, bicycles and more to recreational inflatables such as sport balls. Utilizing advanced technology and a powerful motor, X8 APEX boasts 50% faster inflation speeds when compared to other inflators with accuracy within ±1 psi. The inflator takes five minutes to fill a single car tire with zero air pressure and has enough power to inflate six 185/65 R15 tires from 0 to 2.4bar when fully charged. X8 APEX also comes equipped with five preset modes for easy inflation: car, motorcycle, bicycle, ball, and custom, allowing you to get a fast and safe inflation for the inflatables at all times.

Product Description:

Taking a minimalistic approach in the design process, the X8 Apex is lightweight, cordless, and measures just under 8 inches tall. So, whether you opt to leave yours in your car or carry it on you during a bike ride, having a compact inflator on hand has never been easier and more reliable.

The powerful X8 APEX tire inflator has a built-in high-performance chip that can quickly inflate tires. It takes only 14 seconds to pump up one road bike tire (0-45PSI), and less than 6 minutes for one 205/55 R16 car tire (0-36PSI).

3*2600mAh large capacity Li-ion battery can support inflating four car tires or 13 bicycle tires or 80 basketballs.

Four types of preset inflation modes (bicycles, motorcycles, cars, and balls) are convenient for you to choose. The manual mode allows you to set pressure value (3-150psi/0.2-10.03bar) according to the inflation object.

Before starting to inflate, this car tire inflator can automatically detect the actual tire pressure. Also, with built-in pressure monitoring and pressure preset function, it will stop inflating automatically when the tire pressure reaches the preset pressure value, providing you with a safe and reliable using experience.

On the top of this air pump is a 3-mode LED light providing convenience for you to inflate and change tires in the dark. On the bottom there is a 5V/3A USB-C input port and a 5V/2A USB-A output port, making it an emergency power supply for your phone.

7800 mAh battery capacity

MSRP: $149.99

Landing page | Studio images | Lifestyle images

About Aventon

Aventon is a California-based e-bike company, known for its unique blend of quality, design, performance, and real-world pricing. The ebike brand offers a wide and growing range of e-bike models that cater to adventure, commuting, and recreational riding. With over a decade of experience in the cycling industry, Aventon is a trusted name with a wealth of competence. Besides product implementation, Aventon was featured in Forbes for democratizing the healthy commute.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful dynamic brand, dedicated to outdoor and automotive products, that caters to every need for the perfect road trip. They believe that traveling is much more than simply going from point A to B, and their goal is to make every inch of every trip as enjoyable and as fulfilling as possible. They promote fun, safe, and fulfilling trips instead of vanilla commutes, be they day-to-day travels or outdoor adventures. They implement their products under the motto – "We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen." Their products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few.

