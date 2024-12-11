Aventon Companies Adds Tom Suminski as Senior Managing Director of Development

The Real Estate Veteran Will Join the Firm's Orlando Office

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that Tom Suminski will join its team as Senior Managing Director of Development, based in Orlando, Florida. Suminski will focus on enhancing Aventon Companies' growing presence within the region, overseeing ongoing development while pursuing new opportunities.

No stranger to the Sunshine State, Suminski has accumulated vast experience within Orlando as well as the Tampa market. He comes from Banner Real Estate Group after 18 years with the firm, where he ultimately led multifamily development activities throughout the Southeast. Most recently, he developed Radius apartments, a 13-story, 389-unit property in Downtown Orlando. Suminski holds a Master of Science in Real Estate and Finance from the University of Wisconsin. He received his bachelor's degree in economics and finance from Marquette University.

"Aventon Companies is a true expert in high-quality apartment development in Florida. I have been tasked with continuing to grow and execute our development portfolio and will be seeking suburban land opportunities for our signature communities," said Suminski. "I am excited to share my expertise in the region to help propel us forward and continue to leverage the Aventon track record of success for our residents and stakeholders."

"Tom has a deep knowledge of Orlando and the development process as a whole that he combines with sharp management skills and a desire to seek out new opportunities for growth," said Tom Keady, CEO for Aventon Companies. "As we honor our commitment to providing thoughtful and modern living experiences, we are thrilled to be able to move forward under his leadership."

In Florida, Aventon Companies has developed 10 communities within its portfolio that have sold, are currently leasing or are under construction, with six in the Orlando metro area alone. Its most recent, Aventon Holly Hill in the city of Davenport, broke ground last month and is expected to open late next year. In addition to Florida, since 2019, Aventon Companies has created nearly 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes within Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic.

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, constructs, and asset manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Tampa, FL, Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

