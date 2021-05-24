Aventon Companies and Pegasus Residential announce pre-leasing at Aventon Alaira Apartment Homes in Orlando, FL.

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach for the sky at Aventon Alaira! We are now officially open and showcasing a beautiful 8,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and leasing center, 15,000 sq. ft. pool courtyard with a saltwater pool, outdoor summer kitchen with fire pits, grilling stations, hammock garden, gaming lawn, 24/7 fitness center, electric car charging stations, dog spa and an Amazon package locker system to name a few. Residents can expect to come home to one of our 296 high-end one-, two- or three-bedroom modern homes featuring center islands, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliance packages, washers and dryers, undermount cabinet lighting, smart home technology, wood-style plush custom flooring, chrome hardware, ceiling fans, and so much more.

Reach for the sky with upscale modern living at Aventon Alaira in South Orlando, FL!

Located just off 417 and minutes from Interstate 4 including all of Orlando's theme parks, Aventon Alaira is ideally situated so you can adventure on to anything Orlando has to offer including an eclectic mix of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Lindy Ware, CEO at Pegasus Residential said, "We are ecstatic to be working with Aventon on this new deal and to be building our presence in the Orlando market. This community is a stunning representation of the new standard in apartment living, where high-end finishes and vast amenity packages are a must. We can't wait to see how this community impacts growth in the local market!".

The community is now offering in-person and virtual hard-hat tours. The leasing center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. "We are excited to bring a Class A residential community to the area that will provide our residents with a truly unique living experience," said Burk Hedrick, vice president of development for Aventon Companies. "This location provides quick access to major transportation networks, regional employment centers, exceptional restaurants and retail in the south Orlando market."

Work or play, do it your way at Aventon Alaira! To learn more, schedule a tour or lease today, visit us online at www.AventonAlaira.com.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon is a real estate company that acquires, develops, and builds inspired, delightful apartment communities — delivering thoughtful, modern living experiences. Experienced yet nimble, the Aventon team offers the expertise, track record, and connections of an established institutional organization with the unique level of attention and focus of an entrepreneurial company. For more information about Aventon, visit www.AventonCompanies.com.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party Management Company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and they manage 35,000 units in more than 40 metro markets. Pegasus Residential provides expertise in acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, also serves as consultants in building and construction services for their clients. For more information about Pegasus, visit www.PegasusResidential.com .

Media Contact: Devin Harvey, [email protected]

