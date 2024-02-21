Aventon Companies Breaks Ground on 425-Unit Loudoun County Luxury Apartment Community Walkable to the Ashburn Metro Station

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has begun construction on a brand-new luxury apartment community located in Ashburn, Virginia. Aventon Moorefield will consist of 425 units in a mid-rise, six-story building located in convenient proximity to major transportation hubs including Ashburn Metro Station and Dulles International Airport.

With floor plans ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, Aventon Moorefield will be the premier luxury asset in the Loudoun County submarket. Greeted by 20-foot lobby ceilings, residents will feel at home with amenities including ample on-site remote workspaces, a state-of-the-art clubroom and lounge, a 24/7 fitness center, and a pet spa within the pet-friendly community. Outside, a resort-style pool and picturesque garden courtyard await. Built for the modern era, 16 EV charging stations are offered within the property's secure parking garage.

"Loudoun County continues to grow rapidly. Fueled by the expansion of major tech companies, Loudoun is one of the fastest recovering post-COVID economies in the country. We are thrilled to be able to provide much-needed housing for its exploding population," said Mark Coletta, Senior Managing Director for Aventon Companies. "Located in the prestigious Moorefield master planned community, steps from the Ashburn Metro Station, and surrounded by top-rated public schools and Fortune 500 companies, our residents will be in the heart of it all."

Aventon Moorefield is located at 43601 Charitable Street in Ashburn and marks Aventon Companies' fourth project in the region. Architectural design was led by Dwell Design Studios with interior design curated by Carlyn & Company. The community is expected to open for leasing in early 2026. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments bringing over 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, constructs, and asset manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Tampa, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

