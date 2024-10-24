Aventon Companies Breaks Ground on Aventon Holly Hill

Aventon Holly Hill is Aventon's Newest Community in the Orlando Metro Region

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies , a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that construction has begun on its newest Orlando area development Aventon Holy Hill. The three-story, garden-style community will open in the second half of 2025.

Rendering is a representative example of an Aventon community.

With Aventon Holly Hill marking Aventon Companies' sixth project in the Orlando submarket, it remains committed to the flourishing metro area. One, two and three-bedroom options will comprise 288 units spread across 14.5 acres. Each apartment will be outfitted with the firm's signature best-in-class finishes and attention to detail. With a focus on creating a sense of community, shared amenities will include a business lounge, fitness center, game room, resort-style pool, and an on-site pet spa. The community's prime location on U.S. Route 27 also offers easy commuting access to major area employers within the Orlando Commercial Corridor and to local attractions like Disney World.

"Data indicates that Orlando is one of the fastest growing areas in the entire country with over 1,500 new residents added to the population every week," said Sean Flanagan, Senior Development Director for Aventon Companies. "Aventon Holly Hill is designed to fulfill the growing desire for luxury living in the heart of it all."

The overall design of Aventon Holly Hill was created by Watts Leaf Architects, with interiors curated by Studio 5 Interiors. The property will be located at the intersection of Holly Hill Grove Road and U.S. Route 27 in the city of Davenport. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments bringing nearly 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, constructs, and asset manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Tampa, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com .

