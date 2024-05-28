Aventon Companies Breaks Ground on its Fifth Luxury Apartment Community in Orlando

Aventon Lake Conway will Offer 346 Units in a Convenient Proximity to MCO Airport

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies , a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its fifth luxury apartment community in Orlando, FL. Located near its highly successful Aventon Isabelle lease up, Aventon Lake Conway will encompass 23 acres off Hoffner Avenue and add 346 units to the vibrant submarket.

Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its fifth luxury apartment community in Orlando, Florida called Aventon Lake Conway.

Aventon Lake Conway will offer one, two and three-bedroom units with top-of-the-line finishes and an expansive amenity package. Inside Aventon's signature community clubhouse, residents can look forward to amenities including a remote working lounge, game room, 24/7 fitness center and pet spa. Outside a resort-style pool courtyard will provide residents the ideal destination to cool off from the Florida heat. Offering the ultimate commuting location, Aventon Lake Conway will be located just two miles from Orlando International Airport (MCO) as well as a short drive from both the Orlando Health Campus and Downtown Orlando.

"As the Orlando market continues to experience job growth across all sectors, contributing to an influx of new residents, we look forward to expanding our presence here and gearing up for the launch of Aventon Lake Conway," said Sean Flanagan, Senior Development Director. "The community will be located in the center of all of the area's exciting activity and will serve as the ideal destination for working professionals who both live and play here."

Aventon Lake Conway's design was led by local Orlando architecture firm Cormia Design Group, with landscaping by Innovations Design Group (IDG), and interior design curated by Beasley & Henley. The community is expected to open for leasing in Fall 2025. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments bringing nearly 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, constructs, and asset manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Tampa, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com .

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Aventon Companies