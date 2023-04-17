Aventon Companies Breaks Ground on Second Luxury Apartment Community in Charleston, South Carolina

Aventon Mikasa will Encompass 336 Units on 19 Acres Along Clements Ferry Road

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its second luxury apartment community within Charleston. Part of the burgeoning and attractive Clements Ferry corridor, Aventon Mikasa will house 336 units built over 19 acres and consist of four-story elevator-serviced buildings.

With the option of one, two and three-bedroom spacious floorplans, each apartment within Aventon Mikasa will offer top-of-the-line finishes and amenities. Also included are a clubhouse with remote working lounge, game room and fitness center as well as a resort-style pool. Its premier location will provide easy access to multiple major employment nodes including Joint Base Charleston, Downtown Charleston Peninsula, Port of Charleston, and Charleston Airport as well as adjacent Boeing and Mercedes manufacturing plants. The site, which is poised to become the premier luxury asset in the high-end Daniel Island submarket, will also offer proximity to expansive dining and shopping options. The Charleston region was recently ranked by Travel + Leisure as the 'Best City in the U.S.' for the 10th year in a row.

"With the debut of Aventon Mikasa, we look forward to deepening our footprint here in Charleston, a high-end and rapidly growing, yet still underserved, community," said Ron Perera, Senior Managing Director. "The property will not only offer close proximity to the historic downtown Charleston peninsula but will also serve as the ideal commuting location for residents in this ultimate live, work and play destination."

Aventon Mikasa's buildings were designed by Scott + Cormia, with interior design curated by Studio 5 Interiors, Inc. Civil and landscaping for the property was created by renowned Charleston engineering firm, Thomas & Hutton. The community is located near the intersection of Clements Ferry Road and Charleston Regional Parkway and is expected to open for leasing in Fall 2024. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments bringing over 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

