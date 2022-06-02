Aventon Companies Continues Success in the Orlando Multifamily Market with Aventon Alaira Achieving 100% Occupancy in Under Five Months

Aventon Alaira First Occupied Last October, Stabilized this March, and Sold in May

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand within the Central Florida multifamily market continues to climb, Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that Aventon Alaira stabilized in just five months and has now sold.

Boasting 296 luxury units spread across a nearly 11-acre property, Aventon Alaira hit 100% occupancy in-mid March, with nearly 60 new residents moving in each month.