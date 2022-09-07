Aventon Companies Enters Atlanta Market

Aventon Exchange, an Amenity-Rich Multifamily Development, has Broken Ground

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated, multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has entered the Atlanta market. Aventon Exchange will be a 300-unit, Class A development spread over 16 acres, located at the Northeast corner of Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road.

Offering spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans, each apartment home will boast top-of-the-market finishes. In-unit features include European style cabinets, quartz countertops, wine racks, open shelving, and community-wide Wi-Fi. Meanwhile, the community itself will feature a resort-style, saltwater pool adjacent to a massive, almost 12,000 SF clubhouse with a game room, state-of-the-art fitness center, remote-working lounge, numerous private offices along with a conference and podcast room. Dog lovers will also enjoy a pet spa, lush greenspace, and a dedicated dog park. Looking towards the future, the parking lot will be outfitted with EV charging stations.

"We are thrilled to be entering the Atlanta metro area, especially Gwinnett County, one of the most high-end and rapidly growing counties within Georgia," said Ron Perera, Senior Managing Director for Aventon Companies. "We look forward to Aventon Exchange being the first of many projects in this dynamic and growing region."

The buildings of Aventon Exchange were designed by Scott + Cormia Architecture, with interior design by Alpharetta-based Studio 5 Interiors. The community is expected to open in early 2024 and will be located minutes from numerous dining and shopping destinations as well as major employment nodes. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments expected to bring nearly 7,600 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, and manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

