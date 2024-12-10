Aventon Companies Opens Atlanta Office and Names David Singer as Managing Director

The Apartment Development Firm Will Open Its Third Property in the State in 2025

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it is expanding its operations in Georgia with the opening of a new office in Atlanta. The commitment to pursue more opportunities for growth within the state comes as it prepares to open its third property locally, Aventon Victory in Savannah, early next year.

David Singer, an Aventon Companies veteran, will be leading its new Atlanta office as Managing Director of Development.

David Singer, an Aventon veteran, will be leading the new Atlanta office as Managing Director of Development. He will be seeking new suburban land opportunities in the region to continue to develop Aventon's signature apartment communities, and to leverage the Aventon track record of success for its residents and stakeholders.

Known for its high-end finishes and top-notch amenities, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments since 2019. Its first Atlanta metro property, Aventon Gwynn in Lawrenceville debuted in 2024. Meanwhile, Aventon Park West in Savannah, was completed in 2020 and subsequently sold. Once construction is complete this winter, Aventon Victory will include 280 apartment homes with a location just two miles from downtown Savannah, offering close proximity to the area's best shopping, dining, entertainment and employment centers.

"Georgia has experienced consistent population growth, strong housing fundamentals, and robust economic development, driven by a diversified employment base, skilled workforce, and high quality of life," said Singer. "We look forward to expanding our presence in this attractive market for the long term and plan to aggressively build our business in the region."

Within the past five years, Aventon has created over 9,000 of its branded apartment homes within Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic, with more to come.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, constructs, and asset manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Tampa, FL, Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Aventon Companies