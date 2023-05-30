Aventon Partners with Oyster to Provide Specialized Coverage Wherever Customers Buy

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, the embedded insurance platform for consumers and merchants, announced that its bike insurance is now available to customers on Aventon.com and throughout Aventon's dealer network starting in June. This strategic partnership allows Aventon customers to add personalized ebike insurance in a few clicks at point-of-sale or any time after purchase.

"Theft and damage is top of mind for customers when purchasing an ebike," noted Aventon Director of Customer Experience, James Dieckmeyer. By offering Oyster coverage for theft, damage, medical payments and liability, James feels that, "Oyster helps our riders make the most of their purchase because they never have to think twice about taking their bike out of the garage."

The Oyster platform also provides Aventon and its dealers a hassle-free integration process, and gives Aventon a competitive edge by offering a unique add-on that sets the brand apart from the rest of the industry.

"We are excited to extend this partnership to our dealer network because we understand the importance of insurance and an additional revenue stream," said Aventon Director of Sales, Jessica Hill. Aventon aims to extend this experience to in-store purchases through their network of over 1,100 dealers across the U.S.

"In today's dynamic market, it has become increasingly evident that delivering a seamless customer experience coupled with a comprehensive range of offerings is absolutely imperative," said Oyster CEO, Vic Yeh. "We're excited to partner with Aventon to provide tailored insurance to their customers and elevate the purchase experience of their brand."

About Oyster
Oyster is an insurance technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of insurance products and services for consumers and merchants. Merchants use Oyster to offer insurance to consumers at the point-of-sale, manage business insurance, and improve operational efficiency with software toolings. Consumers use Oyster to obtain personal insurance in a seamless purchase journey and manage their policies in one stop.

About Aventon
Aventon is a California-based e-bike company, known for its unique blend of quality, design, performance, and real-world pricing. The ebike brand offers a wide and growing range of e-bike models that cater to adventure, commuting, and recreational riding. With over a decade of experience in the cycling industry, Aventon is a trusted name with a wealth of competence. Besides product implementation, Aventon was featured in Forbes for democratizing the healthy commute.

