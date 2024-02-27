Aventon Releases Its First-Ever Electric Mountain Bike With An Aventon-Designed Mid-Drive Motor

Introducing the Ramblas

With Torque Sensor Technology, Motor-Turning Capabilities,

& High-Quality Mountain Bike Components For Trail & On The Road

BREA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon, a California-based electric bike company, is thrilled to announce its first-ever electric mountain bike. Ramblas comes equipped with a mid-drive motor that was designed exclusively by Aventon, allowing riders to adjust their riding settings, providing a more natural and personalized feel. In addition, this hardtail eMTB is ready to carve out the uncommon route on trail and on the road with quality components from well-known brands such as: Rockshox 35 suspension with 130mm of travel, Sram DB8 mineral 4 piston hydraulic disc brakes, Sram 12sp NX drivetrain & Maxxis tires. Get ready to roam, ramble, and revel in the more dynamic side of the ride. With Ramblas, it's mountain time, all the time.

Bike Still Bike - One Rider Bike - 3 Rider

Aventon's mid-drive motor, named the A-100, was designed to give riders full control over their riding experience. By fine-tuning Ramblas' three pedal assist levels in the Aventon app, rider's can customize how the bike performs, giving them a personalized and more natural riding feel similar to that of a traditional bike.

"As enthusiasts ourselves, we believe that the joy of cutting-edge electric mountain biking should be an experience accessible to all, not just a privileged few," says Aventon CEO, JW Zhang. "We at Aventon are on a mission to revolutionize this landscape. Our Ramblas eMTB is not just a bike, it's a testament to breaking barriers. The Ramblas delivers superior technology with a proprietary mid-drive motor, premium features, and a durable alloy frame. This ensures the thrill of our eMTB is accessible to all without sacrifice."

Ramblas' A-100 motor delivers 100 Nm of torque ensuring steady, natural acceleration and smooth climbing compared to other mid-drive motors, such as Bosch, Brose, Yamaha and Shimano that delivers only 90Nm. The torque gradually decreases as pedal speed increases, aiming to replicate the sensation of riding without motor assistance, preventing a sharp drop-off in torque. The motor is also IP67 waterproof rated, meaning it has complete protection against dust and immersion in water for short periods of time, ensuring protection in wetter, dirtier riding conditions.

Ramblas Features

Available in four sizes, including small, medium, large, & extra large, as well as a dynamic colorway: Borealis Green

Ramblas' hardtail frame is a workhorse for the all-terrain. It's lightweight, durable, and reliable, giving riders the confidence they need on mountain trails and rough roads.

Ramblas is a class I ebike out of the box, that reaches 20 MPH with pedal assist & up to 80 miles in range.

Three adjustable pedal assist settings to better maneuver on trail and road: Eco, Trail, and Turbo.

Full Color Display with Bluetooth app connectivity that has been upgraded and downsized to protect it from unforeseen circumstances while riding on trail or road. The Ramblas' display provides riders with current speed, battery life and pedal assist level, as well as connects to a larger Aventon community. Aventon App can be downloaded in Android and IOS app stores.

Sram DB8 mineral 4 piston hydraulic disc brakes provide superior modulation, meaning more brake fluid is distributed across a larger surface area, allowing riders to stop when they need to most.

Ramblas comes equipped with a Sram NX 12-speed drivetrain for more efficiency to climb hills, roll around on trails and ride faster on flat surfaces.

Ramblas' dropper post enhances control and comfort right from the handlebars using the dropper lever. Drop it low for more room in the cockpit while navigating steep or technical terrain, or raise it up for a more efficient riding position.

Ramblas' 29" x 2.4" Maxxis tires for M-XL frames & 27.5" x 2.4" Maxxis tires for S frames, provide the ultimate traction when cutting through rough terrain on trail or road.

Battery made with 21700 LG cells that is hidden nicely inside the bike's frame. The battery provides up to 80 miles per charge and is TUV certified, compliant to the UL 2849 standard. For security purposes, a key is required to remove the battery.

At an unbeatable MSRP of $2,699 , riders get so many valuable features, including incredible quality and peace of mind from all Aventon's products.

, riders get so many valuable features, including incredible quality and peace of mind from all Aventon's products. Aventon's 2-year standard warranty comes with the purchase of the new Ramblas, covering all manufacturer defects of the frame and components prior to assembly.

To learn more about Aventon's electric mountain bike, Ramblas, visit aventon.com.

About Aventon

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world's leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers.

In 2012, CEO J.W. Zhang was inspired to build his own brand to create affordable, high-quality bikes. With roots in performance cycling, Aventon's heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist without sacrificing their foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to find happiness through motion. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers' experience at the center of their world.

Ride more. Be happy.

For more information, visit www.aventon.com or visit one of Aventon's 1000+ dealer locations nationwide.

SOURCE Aventon