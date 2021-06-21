Aventura Mall Announces Eight New Fashion, Swimwear, Footwear And Specialty Retailers

AVENTURA, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventura Mall is expanding its selection of retailers with the addition of Vilebrequin, Hive & Colony, Melissa Shoes, Beach Bunny, Survival, Racing Miami, Kick Essentials and Arcade Zone.

Vilebrequin is rooted in the joy and freedom of 1970s St. Tropez. The French luxury swimwear brand – created in 1971 by photographer and sports automobile journalist Fred Prysquel – represents elegant vacation style fit to be passed on from one generation to the next. Vilebrequin has mastered the art of the "swimming costume," creating exceptional models via a nearly 32-step process. The brand is recognized for its commitment to sustainability, as well as its patterns, exclusive collections, monogramming services and craftsmanship.

Hive & Colony is the premier clothing store for bespoke menswear, where fashion and innovation are combined – using rich luxury fabrics and the latest technology – to transform garments and accessories into unique custom pieces. Since starting in 2008 as a Tailor Truck in Manhattan, the brand has expanded across the country, offering custom suits, coats, shirts, shoes and accessories for weddings, corporate events and more. Hive & Colony tailors pieces to precise measurements taken with its state-of-the-art 3D body scanner. This will be the brand's first Florida store.

Melissa Shoes is known for its vegan, 100% recyclable jelly shoes and offers iconic, bubble-gum scented footwear inspired by fashion, art, design and sustainability. The brand offers a plethora of sandals, slides, wedges, riders, and even jelly heels, boots and sneakers, as well as a line of accessories. Additionally, the "Mini Melissa" collection includes sandals, flats and sneakers for babies and kids.

Beach Bunny is known for one-of-a-kind swimwear styles and luxurious resort-wear for all ages and occasions. The brand creates designs from the finest European fabrics with custom hardware and noteworthy details. Angela Chittenden, founder and CEO, has grown Beach Bunny into a global brand internationally recognized for its sultry, glamorous and playful bikinis, one pieces, cover-ups, jewelry, sandals and more.

Survival, Miami's top urban and streetwear boutique, features apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. Shoppers can find T-shirts, denim, sneakers, hoodies, joggers, bucket hats and more from popular brands such as New Balance and Fila, among others.

Racing Miami has opened its second South Florida location at Aventura Mall. The popular clothing and accessories boutique offers officially licensed F1Team and Driver merchandise from Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Scuderia Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, McLaren, and others. Products include clothing and outerwear, hats, sunglasses, bags and more.

Kick Essentials buys, sells and trades the latest sneakers from top brands. In addition to its colorful in-store displays, the brand utilizes its social media accounts to showcase its customers' latest finds and connect them with other "sneaker heads."

Arcade Zone is South Florida's newest indoor entertainment venue, offering a wide variety of attractions for guests of all ages. Highlights include top-of-the-line Arcade Games, Redemption Games with the best selection of prizes and the newest location-based Virtual Reality Games.

Additionally, Agua Bendita, Brosway and Alma by Angel De La Guarda recently opened at Aventura Mall. Blue Nile, a leading diamond jewelry brand, is set to open this September.

ABOUT AVENTURA MALL: Aventura Mall is the premier shopping destination in Miami and South Florida, and one of the top shopping centers in the U.S. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, the center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 luxury boutiques and shopper favorites, including the largest Apple store in Florida, Adidas, Anthropologie, Burberry, Cartier, Givenchy, Gucci, H&M, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Sephora, and Zara. Aventura Mall also features more than 40 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall; The Aventura Farmers Market, which showcases dozens of farmers and artisans; and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program showcasing 20+ museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums. For hours of operation, visit AventuraMall.com or call (305) 935-1110.

SOURCE Aventura Mall