Aventura Mall Announces Four New Retailers: PAIGE, CAMILLA, Vince And MESSIKA

PAIGE designs premium denim jeans and pieces that celebrate life. Founder and creative director Paige Adams-Geller officially launched the Los Angeles-based brand in 2005. Its designs quickly became an obsession among consumers, celebrities and fashion editors. Today, Adams-Geller sits at the helm of PAIGE as the only female founder in the denim industry, continuing to challenge convention and infuse her colorful spirit and chic sensibility to every collection she designs. PAIGE's apparel for men and women includes denim pieces, as well as shirts, pants, dresses, jackets and more. Located on the lower level near Zara, the boutique features a custom "Greetings from Miami" mural painted by Los Angeles artist, Charlotte Vanhaecke. PAIGE is located on the lower level of the New Wing next to Zara. This is the brand's only Florida store.

CAMILLA was founded in 2004 by Australian designer and artist, Camilla Franks. The brand's vibrant and bespoke bohemian lifestyle offering captures the boundless creativity and love of travel that led Camilla to follow her heart to faraway cities and off the beaten path communities, inspiring her to create her hand-crafted pieces. Every CAMILLA piece is hand-cut, every crystal is applied with precision, and every print is placed by hand. The CAMILLA wonderland encompasses women's, men's and children's fashion, swim, accessories and home collections. CAMILLA at Aventura Mall, the brand's only namesake boutique in the United States, is located on the lower level of the Nordstrom Wing.

Vince is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day. Established in 2002, the brand's collections are inspired by its California origins, and embody warm effortless style, iconic essentials and modern luxury. Vince designs uncomplicated yet refined pieces that approach dressing with a sense of ease. The brand offers a range of products for men and women, including tops, sweaters, shoes and cashmere pieces to handbags, fragrance and beauty products, home décor and more. Set to open in April, Vince will be located on the lower level of the Nordstrom Wing.

MESSIKA is a modern diamond jewelry and high jewelry maison celebrating femininity. Valerie Messika, the brand's founder, is constantly coming up with new ways to make women feel freer and more beautiful. Lightness is at the heart of her creations: every piece must be comfortable and suitable for day to evening wear. A simple string of diamonds offers lightness and finesse, decorating skin with the sensuality of a tattoo. The brand's collections feature an exceptional selection of minimalist, timeless and contemporary designs encompassing rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, as well as fine jewelry in white, pink and yellow golds. MESSIKA will open its first American boutique store this summer on the lower level of the New Wing next to David Yurman.

"We're thrilled to welcome four new brands to our ever-growing line-up of renowned retailers," said Jackie Soffer, Co-Chairman and CEO of Turnberry Associates, owner and manager of Aventura Mall. "These brands will further elevate the shopping experience for both our local and international visitors."

