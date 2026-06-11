Aventura Mall Named Best Mall in the United States for the Second Consecutive Year by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

AVENTURA, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventura Mall, South Florida's premier shopping, dining, and lifestyle destination, has once again been named the Best Mall in the United States by the prestigious USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, earning the distinction for the second consecutive year and strengthening its position as the nation's most influential retail and cultural venue.

Photo courtesy: Aventura Mall

The USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards recognize the country's top travel, lifestyle, and entertainment sites. Nominees are selected by a panel of industry experts, with Aventura Mall being the only nominated mall in South Florida.

"Being named once again as the Best Mall in America is an incredible honor and a testament to the experiences created every day for our guests, tenants, and community," said Jackie Soffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Turnberry. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to continually evolving the retail experience through a distinct combination of world-class shopping, dining, art, entertainment, and community programming that sets Aventura Mall apart on a national level."

Aventura Mall's continued success is driven by its ability to anticipate and reflect evolving consumer preferences while serving as a launchpad for leading global brands. Over the past year, the mall has advanced its retail lineup with a series of highly anticipated openings and expansions that reinforce its role as the country's most sought-after retail environment.

Upcoming additions include globally recognized brands such as UNIQLO, On, Bershka, Celine, Missoni, Rimowa, Revolve and many more. These brand openings further establish Aventura Mall's position as a premier mall in the luxury market for the next generation consumer.

Beyond shopping and dining, Aventura Mall continues to differentiate itself through immersive experiences and cultural programming. The property is home to the acclaimed ARTS Aventura Mall collection, featuring more than 25 museum-quality installations. It also offers year-round pop-up events, brand activations tied to major events and the upcoming World Cup 2026, and experiential community programming, creating a haven where guests can shop, dine, connect, and discover all in one place.

The recognition comes amid continued momentum for Aventura Mall. In the first quarter of 2026, the destination reported a 9% year-over-year increase in foot traffic, an average visitor dwell time of nearly 2 hours, and strong repeat visitation, underscoring the growing demand for experiential retail environments and destination-driven consumer experiences.

Strategically located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Aventura Mall attracts millions of visitors from around the world each year. With more than 300 retailers, over 50 dining destinations, and an unmatched blend of luxury, fashion, art, and entertainment, the property continues to redefine what a modern shopping destination can be.

About Aventura Mall

Voted Best Mall in the United States by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in 2026 and 2025, Aventura Mall continues to set the standard as Miami and South Florida's premier shopping, dining, and lifestyle destination. It features over 300 retailers ranging from globally recognized luxury brands to contemporary favorites, including Florida's largest Apple store, Adidas, Alo, Anthropologie, Aritzia, BVLGARI, Burberry, Cartier, Givenchy, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Saint Laurent, Valentino and Zara. Aventura Mall also offers over 50 dining destinations, including Eataly, Treats Food Hall, and The Aventura Market, South Florida's largest indoor farmer and artisan market. The acclaimed ARTS Aventura Mall program showcases more than 25 museum-quality installations throughout the property. Through year-round events, brand activations, wellness programming, and cultural experiences, Aventura Mall continues to redefine the modern shopping experience for local, national and international visitors alike. Visit AventuraMall.com for more information.

SOURCE Aventura Mall