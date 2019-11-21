Aventura Mall Visitors Enjoy Spectacular Santa's Workshop, Twinkling Lights, Candytopia, Slime City and More

Additionally, two globally-recognized, immersive experiences will be visiting the mall for a limited time, providing exceptional entertainment.

Here are the Top 10 Holiday Happenings taking place at Aventura Mall now through the end of the year:

Santa's Workshop – Santa returns for meet-and-greets and professional photo opportunities for all, including pets! The magnificent workshop is highlighted by a mountain of glistening gift boxes stacked 60 feet high, 10-foot teddy bears, classic English-style rocking horses, 12-foot-tall toy soldiers, and 13-foot candy canes. It is topped by a storybook 19th century sleigh pulled by eight reindeer, and a rotating, 140-point Millennium Star. Every hour, an elaborate, five-minute holiday light and sound show will dazzle visitors. Santa's Workshop is open now through Dec. 24 on the lower level near Bloomingdale's. Photo reservations can be made online at bit.ly/AVMSantaPhotoReservations.

Aventura Express Model Train –The largest and grandest Model train in Florida , this year's Aventura Express Model Train features several new elements, including ten carnival-themed additions. The 18-by-30-foot display spans over 100 scale-miles of track and features more than 500 figurines, over a dozen animated accessories, a working drawbridge, party yacht, towns with lighted buildings and more. The Aventura Express Model Train is located on the lower level next to Zara and will be up until early January.

Candytopia – The immersive traveling confectionary wonderland is bringing its imaginative installations – including a mini marshmallow theme park, colossal candy creations and unicorn pigs – to Miami for the first time! The company will also debut its first-ever fashion collaboration with alice + olivia. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at Candytopia.com. Candytopia will open November 26 on the third level inside Treats Food Hall.

Slime City – Nickelodeon is giving kids and families in Miami the opportunity to see, feel and get doused in its iconic green goo via its immersive "Slime City" experience. Guests can create and customize their own slime throughout the unique 2,000 square-foot space. Tickets must be purchased in advance at NickSlimeCity.com. Slime City will open December 6 and can be accessed on the upper level across from Zara.

Santa's Sleigh and Mailbox – Snap pictures with the whole family in Santa's shiny red and gold sleigh, which is set against a bundle of frosted, lit Christmas trees, and next to a smiling red-nosed reindeer and Santa's Mailbox, where kids are encouraged to drop off their letters! The installation is located on the upper level in front of Zara.

Santa's Reindeer – Whimsical, topiary reindeer sitting on lacquered red benches in fun and engaging positions are located throughout the shopping center, serving as festive photo opportunities.

Twinkling Snowfall LED Installation – Shoppers can experience the sensation of being swept into the middle of a snowfall through this continuous motion LED display, which appears to be floating down through the skylight of the three-story atrium. Created by Snarkitecture, the immersive display lets visitors "feel" the snow being blown past their face as it falls. The installation is located in front of Nordstrom. Guests can also view Snarkitecture's oversized Snowflake Mobile, which is beautifully suspended above Center Court.

Illumination – After the sun sets, approximately one million white lights and 175 giant snowflakes will spread a glow over the entire shopping center's exterior as Aventura Mall's annual Illumination brightens the night sky.

Musical Performances – A variety of live orchestral performances by local groups and organizations will spread holiday cheer near center court. Performances include:

Frost School of Music Quartet ( November 23 ), Little Dreams Foundation ( December 8 ), Music for Your Heart Foundation ( December 13 ), and Florida Youth Orchestra ( December 14 ).

Character Reading Kids Event – Aventura Mall's youngest visitors can snuggle up in their pajamas with a frozen treat in hand and enjoy a popular storybook reading by a beloved winter wonderland character. Storytime takes place on December 4 at the LEVEL THREE event space near Treats Food Hall.

Visitors inspired by the holiday installations can share photos and videos on social media using #AventuraMall. For more information, guests can call Aventura Mall at (305) 935-1110 or visit AventuraMall.com/Happenings.

ABOUT AVENTURA MALL: Aventura Mall is the best place to shop in Miami and one of the top shopping centers in the U.S. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, the center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 luxury boutiques and shopper favorites, including the largest Apple store in Florida, which relocated to the expansion wing in August, Adidas, Anthropologie, Burberry, Cartier, Givenchy, Gucci, H&M, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Microsoft, Sephora, and Zara. Aventura Mall also features more than 50 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall, and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program showcasing 20 museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums. Aventura Mall is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call (305) 935-1110 or visit online at www.aventuramall.com.

