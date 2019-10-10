Aventura Mall Welcomes Chicken Guy!, Ample Hills Creamery And Kilwins

Chicken Guy! is a fast-casual, cult-followed concept hatched by Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri and Restauranteur Robert Earl. The eatery is centered around its all-natural, hand-pounded chicken tenders, as well as its 22 signature sauces. It also offers popular sandwiches, salad bowls and hand-spun desserts. Chicken Guy! is located on the upper level in Treats Food Hall.

Ample Hills Creamery is a Brooklyn-based, family-owned ice cream company founded and run by husband and wife duo, Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna. The new shop at Aventura Mall, which is the brand's first location in South Florida and one of its largest overall, has introduced a new Miami-themed flavor, "Guavito," a vegan mint, lime and guava sorbet. Boasting more than 25 cult-followed flavors, Ample Hills Creamery is located on the lower level near Zara.

Kilwins was founded in 1947 on the premise of creating hand-crafted, made-in-store products from the finest ingredients in a nostalgic American setting. The confectionary shop offers hand-crafted chocolates, hand-paddled fudge, "The Perfect" caramel apples, caramel corn and brittle, chocolate-dipped treats and Kilwins "Original Recipe" ice cream. The store features an open kitchen where customers can view products being made fresh. Kilwins is located on the lower level near Bloomingdale's.

Additionally, Amazonica, a Venezuelan-inspired café, will be offering a variety of cholados, shaved iced infused with exotic flavors, and obleas, wafers that can be customized. Amazonica will open in late fall on the lower level adjacent to Center Court.

"We're thrilled to welcome these beloved brands to our growing assortment of chef-driven dining options and specialty sweets," said Jackie Soffer, Chair and CEO of Turnberry, Owner and Manager of Aventura Mall. "These eateries will further enhance the visitor experience, adding to our extensive lineup of indulgent offerings."

Aventura Mall also provides several indoor/outdoor dining experiences, including International Smoke, CVI.CHE 105, Pubbelly Sushi, Serafina, Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar, Genuine Pizza, Le Pain Quotidien and Rosetta Bakery.

ABOUT AVENTURA MALL:

Aventura Mall is the best place to shop in Miami and one of the top shopping centers in the U.S. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, the center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 luxury boutiques and shopper favorites, including the largest Apple store in Florida, which relocated to the expansion wing in August, Adidas, Anthropologie, Burberry, Cartier, Givenchy, Gucci, H&M, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Microsoft, Sephora, and Zara. Aventura Mall also features more than 50 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall, and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program showcasing 20 museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums. Aventura Mall is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call (305) 935-1110 or visit online at www.aventuramall.com.

SOURCE Aventura Mall

Related Links

https://aventuramall.com

