Aventura Private Wealth Appoints Dayana Velasco CGO for Strategic Growth

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventura Private Wealth, a Multi-Family Office and Registered Investment Advisor, is pleased to announce the addition of Dayana Velasco as Chief Growth Officer to the firm. Dayana's appointment further strengthens the firm's leadership team as it continues to expand its advisor platform and planning-led client offerings.

Dayana will leverage her two decades of experience in the wealth management industry, including 22 years at JPMorgan and 2 years at Wells Fargo Advisors, where she held senior leadership roles overseeing advisory teams in highly competitive markets. She is recognized for driving advisor excellence, strategic growth, and meaningful client engagement.

"I'm excited to join Aventura Private Wealth as Chief Growth Officer," said Velasco. "My career has been focused on helping advisors grow with clarity and discipline while delivering exceptional, long-term outcomes for clients. I've seen firsthand that when advisors have the right platform, leadership, and culture, they don't just scale; they build something truly sustainable."

In her role, Velasco will focus on advancing Aventura Private Wealth's growth strategy through advisor development, goals-based planning, and an enhanced client experience, including building a comprehensive multi-family office platform to support the complex needs of incoming advisors' clients. Her leadership philosophy emphasizes clarity, discipline, and long-term value creation.

Velasco was drawn to Aventura Private Wealth for its commitment to independence, thoughtful growth, and a client-first philosophy. "This is a team that understands growth isn't just about numbers; it's about people, relationships, and investing with purpose and impact," she added. "My focus will be on driving strategic expansion, supporting advisor development, and strengthening the firm's position as a destination for advisors seeking flexibility, partnership, and forward-thinking leadership."

"I'm honored to be part of this next chapter at Aventura Private Wealth and look forward to building meaningful growth together," Velasco said.

About Aventura Private Wealth:

Aventura Private Wealth is an SEC-registered Investment Advisory and Wealth Management firm based in Aventura, Florida. The firm works with high‑net‑worth individuals and families, providing tailored guidance in investment management, tax‑aware planning, legacy strategies, and family governance to ensure thoughtful wealth transfer and long-term preservation. With access to select private market opportunities and a focus on coordinated, goal-aligned strategies, APW aims to help their clients grow, protect, and pass on wealth across generations.

For additional information or interview requests, please contact:

Dayana Velasco

Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Aventura Private Wealth