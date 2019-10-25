Avenu Insights & Analytics Introduces Economic Development Solution for State & Local Governments

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu) releases Clearview Analytics Economic Development Insights (EDI). Clearview Analytics EDI combines powerful analytic tools and traffic service data provided by Esri's ArcGIS, and pairs it with Avenu's tax revenue and demographic data. Some of the features include:

Utilization of demographic data to assess market-fit for businesses

Analysis of drive times to determine the market-basin for a potential site and customize for time-of-day traffic conditions.

Integration of local agency's key revenue sources with demographic drive time analysis

Earlier this year, Avenu announced that it had become a Silver level member of Esri's partnership program. Avenu leveraged Esri's Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to geo-enable its revenue enhancement and administrative solutions.

When asked about the partnership, Avenu CEO, Paul Colangelo, shared that, "This partnership allows us to expand our GIS capabilities and provide our clients faster access to specific details about their revenue sources. With a real-time view of tax revenue by location, Clearview EDI provides instant industry insight and comparability of all businesses, including property values. With Esri's technology, our solutions will present the information they need to quickly understand what is happening and make the best decisions." Local governments will be able to make more strategic decisions about their economic development policy by having faster access to pinpointed tax revenue data.

Adds Robert Laudati, Director of Esri Alliance & Partners, "The team at Esri is excited to have Avenu Insights & Analytics in our Partner Program. Their products will help our community of users, especially those in state and local government, realize greater efficiency and revenue outcomes based on their integrated solutions."

About Esri

Esri is a global market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and has been helping customers improve results since 1969. ArcGIS, Esri's powerful mapping and spatial analytics software, combines mapping and data analytics to deliver location intelligence and meet digital transformation needs and provides users with a scientific-based approach to solving problems in real time. To learn more, visit www.esri.com.

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Over 3,000 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to boost revenue, optimize operations, and deepen community trust. Avenu provides revenue enhancement and administrative solutions that uncover new sources of untapped revenue and delivers software that streamlines day-to-day operations. State and local governments partner with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, optimize internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. To learn more, visit www.avenuinsights.com.

