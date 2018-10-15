Avenu Insights & Analytics Names Michael Romano as Vice President of Sales

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Romano, a veteran of building high-performing sales teams and delivering revenue from growth focused on meeting clients' needs, has joined Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu). Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.

Romano will lead sales for the company's revenue enhancement and administration divisions. This responsibility covers multiple product lines for state and local governments in all 50 states and Canada.

"Mike's experience, enthusiasm and capabilities are just what Avenu needs to build on our recent accomplishments and increase our presence and partnerships with state and local governments," says Avenu CEO Paul Colangelo.

Romano was most recently the vice president of U.S. government and healthcare vertical sales for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a global provider of data, voice and wireless solutions with operations in more than 80 countries. Prior to that he served as vice president of U.S. cloud sales for Genesys, one of the largest contact center providers in the world with operations in over 100 countries.

Adds Romano, "There is incredible growth opportunity at Avenu because government customers are squeezed between rising costs and slower-growing revenue. Government leaders are seeking real solutions, so they can continue to deliver needed services to residents and businesses. Avenu's solutions can help them accomplish these objectives."

Avenu's solutions under Administration include Government Records Management, Tax & License Administration, Justice, IT Managed Services and Pension Administration. Other solutions are geared toward revenue enhancement and cover compliance auditing and revenue discovery and recovery.

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Since 1978, Avenu Insights & Analytics has helped state and local governments adapt to the changing needs for information management and their impact on service delivery. Avenu's revenue enhancement and administration solutions enable jurisdictions to provide truly digital government that meets expectations of citizens, employees and elected officials. This approach results in more predictable revenue and costs, and allows governments to sustain a high quality of life.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its investment professionals' experience, while providing strategic and operational guidance designed to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York, NY.

