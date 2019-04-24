Avenu Insights & Analytics Vice Chairwoman Named a Top 100 Influencer

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon Matthews, vice chairwoman of Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu), has been selected as one of 100 Women of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The publication will honor the awardees at a May 16 ceremony in San Jose, California.

The publication chose the individuals for their contributions of time and expertise in improving businesses and the community. Matthews's active involvement in multiple organizations led to her selection in the distinctive group that represents well-known brands such as Apple, Facebook, Cisco Systems, LinkedIn and Juniper Networks.

"Just as there is always a need for continuous improvement in a business, in a community, there are also always opportunities to become an influencer and help others move forward," says Matthews. "I've been fortunate to do that and it's a great honor to have been recognized."

In addition to serving as Avenu's vice chairwoman, Matthews is an operating partner of Mill Point Capital, Chair of City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley, that helps students stay in school to succeed, and a board member of Road Scholar that provides educational travel programs for older adults.

"It's not a surprise that Sharon would be noticed for her service, but it certainly is a delight," says Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu. "I know firsthand how she brings her service mindset to our company and ultimately to our state and local government customers."

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Avenu Insights & Analytics has a long history of helping state and local governments boost revenue, optimize operations, and deepen community trust. Avenu's revenue enhancement and administration solutions enable jurisdictions to provide truly digital government that meets expectations of citizens, employees and elected officials. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its investment professionals' experience, while providing strategic and operational guidance designed to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York, NY.

SOURCE Avenu Insights & Analytics

Related Links

http://www.avenuinsights.com

