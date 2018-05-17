Avenu to Develop Revenue Management System for the City of Pittsburgh

The integrated solution will offer taxpayers a convenient, accurate, and secure way to meet their tax obligations while providing cost-saving efficiencies for the city. It also gives the city an easier way to aggregate and analyze revenue information so leadership knows tax compliance levels, understands trends, and prepares accurate budgets and forecasts.

"With this new system we are responding to the input we've received from business taxpayers, namely that they need one solution to fulfill all their tax needs," says Finance Director Margaret Lanier of the City of Pittsburgh.

Using the system, the city's businesses and residents will create accounts, file and pay taxes for local services, amusement, parking, payroll expenses, property and others. The new system will replace a mix of vendor and in-house systems that no longer meet the city's needs for collection, reporting and forecasting.

"Pittsburgh represents the type of forward-thinking municipality that takes defined steps to solving its fiscal challenges," says Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu. "This solution will provide near-term cost effectiveness as compliance increases and longer-term savings accrue from more efficient processing."

